Syndergaard homers as Mets dump D-backs

PHOENIX -- Noah Syndergaard is finding his rhythm again.

The right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings and added his third homer of the season to help lead the New York Mets past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Tuesday night.

Syndergaard (10-7) allowed four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He snapped a personal three-game losing streak.

"The past five days I spent a lot of time on mounds working between starts," Syndergaard said. "I was just trying to find a better rhythm and it worked tonight. It felt like it was a step in the right direction."

Syndergaard also helped his cause with a two-run homer during the Mets' four-run fifth inning against Braden Shipley, tying the club record for homers by a pitcher in a season.

"That's an awesome feeling," Syndergaard said. "It was a 3-2 pitch, and I was just trying to put a good swing on it."

Syndergaard cruised through his first five innings, stumbling only when he left a fastball over the plate to Yasmany Tomas for a home run in the fourth.

In the sixth, he was victimized by his defense.

Jake Lamb reached on an error, Welington Castillo singled, and Mitch Haniger tripled to right to pull the Diamondbacks within 7-3. Haniger scored when T.J. Rivera misplayed Phil Gosselin's grounder to third -- Rivera's second error of the inning -- and Jean Segura was safe at first on an infield single following a video replay after being called out at first on a grounder to third.

Mets manager Terry Collins pulled Syndergaard as soon as the video review was complete, opting for left-hander Jerry Blevins to face left-handed Michael Bourn, who struck out to end the inning.

"The game's faster here," Collins said of Rivera, who was given the start when Neil Walker was scratched due to back stiffness. "He just has to slow it down. He'll get it."

At the plate, T.J. Rivera finished with four hits, Kelly Johnson homered and Jose Reyes tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Mets, who won for the third time in four games.

Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his 40th save in 43 chances.

Shipley (2-2) began with four solid innings, then self-destructed in the fifth and three batters into the sixth inning. Shipley gave up seven runs -- six earned -- on 10 hits in five-plus innings, walked one and failed to strike out a batter.

"In retrospect, we would have taken him out after the fifth if we knew what was going to happen in the sixth," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "The adjustments tonight were just not made by Braden. "He's a pitcher, he's not just a thrower. He seemed to go soft with some of his pitches."

Tomas gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the fourth with his home run, a solo shot into the left field stands.

Syndergaard and the Mets answered in the top of the fifth.

T.J. Rivera singled, went to third on a double by Alejandro De Aza and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rene Rivera to tie the game 1-1.

Syndergaard put the Mets ahead 3-1 with a towering home run into the right field stands. New York added a fourth run in the inning when Reyes tripled off the wall in center and scored on Curtis Granderson's sacrifice fly.

"Noah's dangerous," Collins said. "He has huge power. He just got one, and the way the game turned out, we needed it."

Johnson homered to lead off the sixth, and T.J. Rivera singled and scored on a double by De Aza to make it 6-1 and chase Shipley. De Aza went to third when Tomas mishandled the ball in right and scored an unearned run on a Reyes single for a 7-1 lead.

Haniger hit an RBI double in the seventh to make it 7-5. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in his major league debut.

"I was a little nervous, but after the first pitch, (things) kind of kicked in and everything was good," Haniger said. "It's a great feeling. It's what I've dreamed about."

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker was a late scratch due to lower back stiffness. Kelly Johnson shifted to second from third base and T.J. Rivera was slotted in the sixth spot in the lineup at third. ... Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes played seven innings in left field for Class A Port St. Lucie on Tuesday and went 0-for-3. "I feel perfect," Cespedes said through a team official. "I'm going to play nine innings in left field tomorrow for St. Lucie and then hopefully join the team in San Francisco." Cespedes has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with a strained right quad. ... Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera, out since the first of the month with a left patellar tendon strain, played four innings for St. Lucie and went 1-for-3. He said he expects to go seven innings Wednesday. ... Before the game, the Diamondbacks selected OF Mitch Haniger from Triple-A Reno. Haniger was in the lineup in left field, batting seventh, to mark his major league debut. ... Before Tuesday, Arizona had posted four consecutive victories against the Mets, one short of the club record set in 2002.