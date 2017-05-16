Diamondbacks hand Mets fifth straight loss

PHOENIX -- Down an integral part of their lineup, the Arizona Diamondbacks didn't miss a beat Monday night. It just took until the eighth inning for their offense to fire up, the way it has so often at home this season.

Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run home run, and the Diamondbacks broke open a tie game with a six-run eighth inning in a 7-3 win over the slumping New York Mets.

Jeff Mathis hit a two-run home run and pinch hitter Daniel Descalso added a solo shot in the eighth to go with Tomas' blast. Arizona (22-18) ended a two-game losing streak and sent the Mets to their fifth straight loss.

"Tomas had a great at-bat, and then we were able to put up a couple more," Mathis said. "It was nice to get those runs at the end there."

With the score tied 1-1, the Diamondbacks jumped on Mets reliever Hansel Robles in the eighth. Paul Goldschmidt led off with a double, which was originally ruled a home run. An umpire review overturned the call when replays showed the ball hitting the yellow line below the batter's eye in center field, which is in play.

Robles (4-1) intentionally walked Jake Lamb, and Tomas crushed a pitch well over the yellow line in center field for his seventh home run of the season. Brandon Drury then doubled and scored on the Mathis homer, and Robles was done.

Descalso greeted reliever Josh Edgin with a home run, the third of the inning. It was Descalso's fourth pinch-hit home run of his career.

"One after another, the dugout erupted with each homer, and it was a good feeling for all of us to live through that moment once again, because we've seen that happen all season long," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks played their first game without leadoff hitter and center fielder A.J. Pollock. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low-grade right groin strain a day after he was injured running to first base on a single.

"We're going to have to deal with it. It is what it is," Lamb said of being without Pollock. "We're just going to have to play good baseball while A.J.'s gone."

Jorge De La Rosa (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, helping the Diamondbacks improve to 16-8 at home.

Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for New York (16-21).

Lamb tied the score at 1 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth, depositing Mets starter Zack Wheeler's pitch into the seats in left-center field for his eighth home run of the season.

Arizona's Zack Godley didn't have pinpoint control, but he allowed just one hit in 6 2/3 innings in turning in his third solid start in the major leagues this season. Godley walked five -- one intentionally -- and struck out seven, giving up only a run in a no-decision.

"I didn't have my greatest stuff, but I battled through some tough innings," Godley said.

He earned another start as the No. 5 man in the rotation, Lovullo said.

Wheeler was taken out after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh to Mathis. He allowed a run on seven hits and struck out six in six-plus innings.

"The fastball command was there, and that helped me out a lot, especially where I couldn't get my off speed over for a strike until about the sixth inning," Wheeler said.

Rey Fuentes, in for Pollock in center field, got his first hit as a Diamondback in his first game in the majors this season after being called up from Triple-A Reno earlier on Monday.

The Mets took advantage of back-to-back walks by Godley in the second inning. Rene Rivera, who extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games, delivered an RBI single to drive in Jose Reyes from second base.

"We are scuffling right now. ... If we go seven out of the next nine, then suddenly we are OK," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "The issue is when you are in a losing streak, you are not playing well and getting knocked around pretty good, the sky is falling, and it is not."

NOTES: Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second straight game after aggravating a thumb injury over the weekend. He is likely to land on the disabled list. ... New York OF Yoenis Cespedes was to start a running program in Florida on Monday and could be a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, manager Terry Collins said. ... Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock got a welcome back to Chase Field on the video board. He was the Diamondbacks' bullpen and catching coach from 1998 to 2016 before joining the Mets this season. ... Arizona OF David Peralta (glute tightness) did not start on Monday but came off the bench to pinch-hit after being removed from the Sunday game as a precaution. ... Ron Gardenhire returned to the dugout as Diamondbacks bench coach on Monday. Gardenhire left the team after the game on April 9 to undergo prostate surgery on April 18. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer during spring training.