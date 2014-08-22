Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to build on their National League West lead when they open a three-game series on Friday against the visiting New York Mets. Los Angeles has a 3 1/2-game advantage over the San Francisco Giants after Justin Turner blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers were on the verge of dropping to 1-5 on their homestand before Turner’s heroics made a winner out of Clayton Kershaw.

The Mets split two games in Oakland to begin their five-game road trip on the West Coast. New York erupted for eight runs in Wednesday’s victory over the Athletics after scoring just four total during a three-game skid. First baseman Lucas Duda has homered in two of the last three games to raise his season total to 23 – a figure that leads New York with outfielder Curtis Granderson (15) being the only other player with 15 or more.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (7-8, 3.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (10-10, 4.59)

Niese has won back-to-back starts following a four-game losing streak. He defeated the Chicago Cubs in his last turn when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Niese is 2-0 with a 4.03 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers, including a victory May 22 when he gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings.

Haren was moved up a day after Zack Grienke was scratched from his Thursday turn and pushed back to Saturday. Haren lasted just three innings against Milwaukee in his last outing – giving up six runs (three earned) – while losing for the sixth time in eight starts. He is 3-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez (oblique) took batting practice Thursday and is expected to come off the disabled list Sunday when he is first eligible to do so.

2. New York 3B David Wright is 7-for-21 with two homers against Haren, while Granderson is just 7-for-36 with 15 strikeouts despite also taking Haren deep twice.

3. Dodgers OF Carl Crawford has eight multi-hit games in August.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Dodgers 4