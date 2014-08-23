Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their dominance against the New York Mets on Saturday when the teams continue a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. New York has lost five straight in Los Angeles and 12 of its last 14 games overall against the Dodgers, who stand 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West following back-to-back wins. Former Met Justin Turner has been a valuable cog for the Dodgers while batting .380 in 18 games this month.

The Mets have been out-homered 118-94 this season, and general manager Sandy Alderson said it’s a big reason why his team has fallen 14 games behind Washington in the NL East. “We need to hit more than the opposition,” Alderson told Newsday. “Right now, that’s not happening. That’s in part because we’re not hitting enough, and in part because we’re giving up too many.” The Dodgers have four players in double figures in home runs, including outfielder Yasiel Puig, who saw his homerless drought reach 77 at-bats in Friday’s 6-2 victory.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, PIX11 (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-5, 2.87 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (12-8, 2.75)

deGrom is set to make his first start since being placed on the disabled list Aug. 8 with right shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets while leading all National League rookies with 94 strikeouts. deGrom, who is 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA over his last nine starts, allowed three runs over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on May 21.

Greinke is pitching on two extra days of rest due to a sore elbow that could be a concern for the rest of the season. “It’s something that comes and goes,” Greinke told the Los Angeles Times. “I can’t guarantee it will be good from here on out, but I don’t plan on having issues with it.” The 30-year-old, who is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three career starts against New York, owns a 2.48 ERA in 11 starts this season at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets optioned RHP Rafael Montero to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for deGrom.

2. Los Angeles OF Matt Kemp has hit safely in 21 of 24 games against the Mets since 2010.

3. New York RHP Vic Black has stranded 23 straight inherited runners.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Dodgers 3