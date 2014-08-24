Preview: Mets at Dodgers

Hanley Ramirez is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when the Los Angeles Dodgers aim for a three-game sweep of the visiting New York Mets. Ramirez has missed the last 13 games due to a right oblique strain for the Dodgers, who have won three straight to move 4 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The Mets have lost six in a row in Los Angeles and 13 of their last 15 games overall against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez snapped a 4-for-24 slump in Saturday’s 7-4 win with a homer and five RBIs, but New York’s David Wright’s season-long struggles reached a low point. Wright went 0-for-5 and hit into two double plays, and is hitting .211 with eight RBIs in 34 games since the All-Star break. The Mets’ third baseman and team captain has been bothered by a sore left shoulder for much of the season, but insists that injuries aren’t behind his lack of production.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (11-10, 3.85 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kevin Correia (7-13, 4.87)

Colon takes the mound with a heavy heart following the death of his mother Monday. The 41-year-old, who has allowed a total of two earned runs over his last two outings covering 15 innings, will head to the Dominican Republic following the game for his mother’s funeral. Adrian Gonzalez is 6-for-18 with two homers against Colon, who is 1-4 with a 6.61 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.

Correia is set to make his third start for the Dodgers since being acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 9. The 33-year-old has won his first two outings, including last Tuesday when he allowed four runs over five innings against San Diego. Wright is 13-for-17 with three home runs against Correia, who is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 13 career games (seven starts) against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers can move a season-high 18 games over .500 with a win in Sunday’s series finale.

2. 1B Lucas Duda has two homers in his last five games for the Mets, who have lost five of their last six.

3. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig is expected back in the lineup Sunday after receiving a scheduled day off Saturday.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Dodgers 2