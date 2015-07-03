Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The New York Mets finally scored a run on Thursday to put an end to their recent offensive ineptitude, but could find it hard to repeat that meager output as they travel across the country to square off against a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner that has dominated them. Clayton Kershaw looks to end the first three-game losing streak of his eight-year career on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a 10-game homestand against the Mets.

New York entered a three-game home set with Chicago on a four-game winning streak after completing a sweep of Cincinnati with a 7-2 victory on Sunday, but the offense was nowhere to be found against the Cubs. The Mets received a third-inning RBI double from Curtis Granderson to end 22 2/3-inning scoreless streak in the series finale, but that was all that could muster in a 6-1 defeat – the 12th time in the last 14 games they have scored two or fewer runs. The Dodgers wrapped up a 6-4 road trip on Wednesday, taking the rubber match of a three-game set in Arizona for their sixth win in eight tries. Los Angeles has won 13 of the last 16 meetings, including four of six last season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-6, 3.20)

Syndergaard enjoyed arguably the finest performance of his rookie season last Friday, allowing one run on five hits while only requiring 89 pitches over a career-high eight frames in a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati. The win halted a four-game winless stretch for the 22-year-old Texan, who is 0-3 with a 6.52 ERA in four road turns (as opposed to 3-1, 1.89 in five home outings). Syndergaard will be making his 10th career start and first against the Dodgers.

Kershaw continued to go mostly unrewarded for his solid efforts on Saturday after he was charged with three runs (one earned) and struck out nine over seven innings during a 3-2 defeat at Miami. The reigning NL MVP, who has received three runs of support or fewer in nine of 16 outings this year, went 2-3 in June despite sporting a 2.16 ERA and fanning 57 across 41 2/3 innings. Kershaw has dominated the Mets over his career, however, going 5-0 with a 1.62 ERA in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who hit .248 in June, is batting .391 with four homers, six doubles and 18 RBIs in his last 16 games versus New York.

2. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer has missed the last two contests and is questionable for Friday after receiving an MRI and two injections for a sore left knee.

3. Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick is 14-for-28 with eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak while SS Jimmy Rollins, who is batting a career-low .212, is 13-for-44 over his last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Mets 1