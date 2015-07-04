Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The New York Mets did little to suggest they are ready to break out of a long offensive funk in their last time out, but some timely hitting powered them to a rare road victory. The Mets attempt to win their third straight game away from home after a seven-game road losing streak on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game set.

New York came through with productive at-bats after falling behind 0-2 in the count in three straight plate appearances against Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen in its 2-1 series-opening victory as Lucas Duda doubled and scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning following an infield single by Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki’s sacrifice fly. While the Mets (41-40) managed to reach the midway point with a winning record for the first time since 2012, they managed two runs or fewer for the 13th time in their last 15 games. Los Angeles owns the National League’s third-best home mark at 27-14, but has seen its play at Dodger Stadium drop off of late, losing four of its last six at the venue. The lack of offense in the opener is a troubling sign for Saturday’s starter Zack Greinke, who has seen the NL West leaders score two runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (7-5, 2.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (6-2, 1.58)

Harvey turned in his third consecutive stellar start last Saturday, permitting one unearned run over six frames, but did not factor into the decision in a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2010 draft is 1-1 with a 0.46 ERA over his last three turns after going 1-3, 7.20 in his previous four outings. Harvey struggled in his only two starts against Los Angeles in 2013, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA.

Greinke finally reaped the rewards for his recent dominance, notching his first victory since May 5 — and ending a streak of nine winless outings — after pitching four-hit ball over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Miami on Sunday. The major-league leader in ERA hasn’t allowed a run over his last 21 innings and has yielded two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 turns. Greinke, who is 21-5 all-time at Dodger Stadium, is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four starts versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have scored a total of 25 runs over their last 15 contests.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick stole second in Friday’s loss, ending a streak of 23 consecutive games by the Dodgers without a stolen base since June 7 — the longest by the franchise since 1900.

3. New York 2B/3B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 in the opener, ending a 17-game on-base streak during which he was batting .391.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Mets 1