Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The New York Mets attempt to win their first road series in nearly two months as they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday. After posting a 2-1 triumph in the opener, the Mets had what could be considered - for them - an offensive outburst on Saturday but came away on the wrong end of a 4-3 decision.

It marked only the third time in 16 games New York scored more than two runs, a span during which it has posted a 5-11 record. Wilmer Flores went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Mets, who haven’t won a road series since taking two of three at Philadelphia from May 8-10, scored two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth before their rally fell short. Adrian Gonzalez belted a solo homer while Alberto Callaspo recorded two hits and drove in a pair of runs as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games. The Dodgers stranded 11 baserunners but managed to improve to 1-1 on their 10-game homestand.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (1-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (4-2, 2.76)

Matz will be making his second career start after a splendid major-league debut last Sunday. The 24-year-old native of Stony Brook, N.Y. picked up the victory against Cincinnati after allowing two solo home runs among five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Matz was even better at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the 7-2 triumph.

Bolsinger is winless in his last four outings despite allowing fewer than three runs on three occasions. The 27-year-old scattered three hits over four scoreless frames at Arizona on Monday before exiting due to food poisoning. Bolsinger made his major-league debut against New York last year while with the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two runs on six hits and two walks in three innings of relief on April 14, 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias may miss his scheduled start against Philadelphia on Monday due to a lower back injury.

2. New York is 0-6-1 in its last seven road series.

3. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 on Saturday, marking the third time in four games he notched two hits.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Dodgers 2