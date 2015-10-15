Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers set things up so that Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke could each pitch twice in a five-game series, and now they’ll pin their hopes on the second of the two aces. Greinke will go up against Jacob deGrom when the Dodgers host the Mets in a decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday.

Kershaw allowed one run and three hits over seven innings in Game 4 to lead Los Angeles to a 3-1 win and get the series back to the west coast. “Definitely wanted to send this back to LA,” Kershaw told reporters. “I feel confident with Zack going in Game 5 back home, so really just wanted to push it.” The right-handed deGrom dominated Game 1 in Los Angeles, scattering five hits and striking out 13 over seven scoreless innings to best Kershaw, and has the confidence of his whole team. “There’s a reason why we thought, ‘hey, look, if we’re up 2-1 in Game 4 that we’re going to save (deGrom) because he’s the guy we want on the mound,'” New York manager Terry Collins told reporters. “…And once again, this is a time when you need your guys to step up and you certainly think he’ll do that.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA), vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (1-0, 2.57)

The 27-year-old deGrom waited until late in Game 4 to do his side work in case he was needed in the game but did not get into the contest and should be ready to go on full rest in Game 5. The 27-year-old has allowed a total of one run and 10 hits in 17 innings over his last three starts. DeGrom’s 13 strikeouts in Game 1 matched Tom Seaver’s franchise record for a playoff game.

Greinke carried over his outstanding work from the regular season into Game 2, when he yielded two runs – both on solo home runs – and five hits over seven innings to pick up the win. The Cy Young hopeful struck out eight without issuing a walk in that win and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts. Greinke is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career postseason starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts in the series.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner, who is 7-for-15 with four doubles in the series, left Game 4 with swelling in his knee and is day-to-day.

3. New York OFs Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto each homered off Greinke in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Mets 1