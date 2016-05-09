Preview: Mets at Dodgers

(Updated: ADDs Monday in second sentence)

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost twice on their home field in the National League Division Series last postseason after going 55-26 there during the regular season, paving the way for the New York Mets to enjoy their first pennant since 2000. The two division winners from a season ago reconvene at Dodger Stadium for the first time since, when the Mets visit for the first of four games in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Mets rode Jacob deGrom to a pair of low-scoring wins in California last October, including a do-or-die Game 5 that gave New York the momentum it needed to sweep the Chicago Cubs in the next round before losing in five games to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series. Pitching proved to be the difference for the Mets in the NLDS, as they limited the Dodgers to eight total runs over three meetings in Los Angeles. New York completed the first leg of its 11-game road trip against NL West opponents on a high note, getting a 4-3 win over San Diego on Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series. Los Angeles has reason to be equally optimistic about its recent play, holding the vaunted Blue Jays’ offense to two runs in each of its final two games to take two of three in Toronto.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (2-2, 5.68)

Matz was dominant in his last outing on Wednesday against Atlanta, yielding only two singles and no walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 innings to notch his fourth win in as many starts. It marked the third time in four outings the 24-year-old left a start without giving up a run - a stretch during which he hasn’t surrendered a home run. Matz took the loss in Game 4 of the NLDS in his last start versus the Dodgers but defeated them by working six scoreless frames in his second career start last July.

Kazmir struck out a season-high nine and recorded his 100th career win in Tuesday’s 10-5 victory over Tampa Bay, but yielded four runs on seven hits - including a pair of homers - and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. The three-time All-Star has given up at least four runs and seven hits in four of his last five turns but is 2-1 despite a 4.80 ERA in three starts versus the Mets. Kazmir has enjoyed particular success in his career against Yoenis Cespedes (0-for-6, five strikeouts) and Asdrubal Cabrera (2-for-17).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes, who homered for the third time in four games Sunday, leads the NL with 30 RBIs.

2. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is batting .093 with a homer and two RBIs at home (as opposed to .389 with two home runs and 15 RBIs on the road) but is a career .316 hitter against New York.

3. Mets 2B Neil Walker did not start Sunday against the Padres after twice fouling balls off his bruised right shin in recent days but appeared as a pinch hitter. The team has yet to update his status for Monday.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Dodgers 2