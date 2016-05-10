Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The New York Mets ousted the Los Angeles Dodgers from the playoffs last season and posted another victory in their initial meeting of this campaign. New York registered a 4-2 victory in the series opener and aims to record another win when they visit the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes had a run-scoring single in Monday’s game to raise his National League-leading RBI total to 31. The red-hot Cespedes has 10 homers and 28 RBIs over his past 19 games and has nine multiple-RBI outings so far this season. Los Angeles will attempt to solve New York’s Jason deGrom on Tuesday after the right-hander went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts in last season’s National League Division Series. The Dodgers have lost nine of their last 13 games and have scored three runs or fewer in eight of the nine defeats.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-1, 1.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (1-3, 5.18)

DeGrom suffered his first defeat of the season in his last turn when he gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings against San Diego. He allowed two total earned runs over his first three starts of the campaign before not having his best stuff against the Padres. The 27-year-old deGrom is 0-2 with a 3.66 ERA in three regular-season starts against the Dodgers and has been ineffective against first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (3-for-8, two homers).

Wood is winless in his past four starts and served up three homers while losing to Tampa Bay in his last outing. He has pitched well in each of his two home outings, allowing one run on both occasions while beating Arizona and receiving a no-decision against San Diego. Wood is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets and has experienced issues retiring third baseman David Wright (3-for-7).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Curtis Granderson homered on Monday’s first pitch — the 37th leadoff blast of his career.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig was hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is 1-for-13 over the past four contests.

3. New York leads the majors with 49 homers — the highest total in franchise history through 31 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Mets 1