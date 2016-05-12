Preview: Mets at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has lost just once to the New York Mets — that coming during last season’s postseason. The left-hander is 6-0 in nine regular-season outings against the Mets and aims to record another victory when the Dodgers close a four-game set with visiting New York on Thursday.

Kershaw went 1-1 in last season’s National League Division Series against the Mets and gave up just seven hits in 13 2/3 innings. He has limited New York batters to a .196 average while compiling a 1.34 ERA during the regular-season outings. The Mets won two of the first three games of the series and Wednesday’s 4-3 victory featured two homers and four RBIs from winning pitcher Noah Syndergaard as he joined Walt Terrell (1983 versus the Chicago Cubs) as the only pitchers in franchise history to hit two homers in a game. Los Angeles is just 6-10 at home but is tied for first place in the National League West despite a .500 overall record.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (3-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.04)

The 42-year-old Colon defeated San Diego in his last start — he gave up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings — but his pitching efforts were topped by the first home run of his 20-year career. He has won three consecutive decisions and the best performance was shutting out Atlanta for eight innings May 2. Colon is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA in seven career starts against the Dodgers and has dominated Howie Kendrick (2-for-22) while struggling with left-handed hitters Adrian Gonzalez (11-for-24, two homers) and Chase Utley (7-for-17).

Kershaw has struck out 10 or more batters in four consecutive outings, topped by a season-high 14 while shutting out San Diego on May 1. He has given up two or fewer runs in six of his seven starts, including a victory over Toronto in his last turn when he allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. Kershaw has dominated New York left-handed hitters Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda — both 1-for-10 — and Neil Walker (1-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 12-6 on the road and possess the second-best overall mark (21-12) in the National League.

2. New York’s first two hitters in the lineup — Granderson and SS Asdrubal Cabrera — went a combined 0-for-10 with six strikeouts Wednesday.

3. Gonzalez had a double in the ninth inning Wednesday for his first extra-base hit in his last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Mets 2