Mets 11, Dodgers 3: Lucas Duda homered twice among his three hits and finished with a career-high five RBIs while a grieving Bartolo Colon tossed six solid innings as New York avoided a three-game sweep in Los Angeles.

Colon (12-10), who is expected to leave the team shortly to attend his mother’s funeral in his native Dominican Republic following her passing on Monday, yielded two runs on five hits. Ruben Tejada and Travis d‘Arnaud also went deep for the Mets, who ended a six-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium and turned the 11th triple play in franchise history in the sixth inning.

Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Dee Gordon added his league-best 12th triple to plate another run for Los Angeles, which remained 4 ½ games in front of San Francisco in the National League West. Kevin Correia (7-14) was pounded in the worst of his three starts since he was acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 9, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on seven hits over three frames on his 34th birthday.

Matt Kemp singled in Gonzalez in the opening frame, but New York quickly took the lead for good in the second on d‘Arnaud’s solo shot to center and Eric Young Jr.’s two-out RBI triple three batters later. The Mets extended their advantage one inning later as Duda belted a three-run homer deep into the right-field pavilion and pushed the lead to 7-1 on Tejada’s two-run shot to left – his first homer since June 4.

The Dodgers’ first three hitters reached base in the sixth and temporarily stopped the bleeding on Gonzalez’s run-scoring single, but Los Angeles saw any hint of a rally halted when Kemp grounded into an inning-ending 5-4-3-2 triple play. Duda added an RBI single during a three-run seventh and capped off his sixth career multi-homer game with a solo shot off Jamey Wright in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York 3B David Wright left the game in the bottom of the third due to a muscle spasm in his neck and 2B Daniel Murphy was pulled in the ninth with a calf strain. … The Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig contributed to the first Mets’ first triple play since May 19, 2010, when he attempted to score from second on Kemp’s grounder. Puig did not break stride rounding third or attempt to slide into home on the play. … Duda’s three-run homer traveled an estimated 457 feet.