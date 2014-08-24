Greinke, Gonzalez lead Dodgers over Mets

LOS ANGELES -- Zack Greinke insists he’s fine. Though he didn’t exactly resemble his sometimes dominant self, Greinke pitched well enough to win.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez homered and drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Mets before 51,215 fans at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Gonzalez, who went 2-for-3, helped the Dodgers (74-57) continue their dominance of the Mets (60-70), winning for the 13th time in their last 15 meetings. New York has lost five of its last six games. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a win Sunday.

Greinke (13-8), who had his start pushed back two games because of elbow discomfort, gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits with four strikeouts and an intentional walk in seven innings. He said he felt “great” and that he benefited from the extra rest.

“It hasn’t really affected me,” said Greinke, who ended a four-start winless streak, of the elbow. “During the starts, it hasn’t really bothered me.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly believed Greinke had a sharp outing despite the right-hander giving up at least one hit in each inning and two home runs. Mattingly thinks the club will have a better feel for the condition of Greinke’s elbow on Sunday.

”I thought Zack was good tonight,“ Mattingly said. ”He was throwing the ball where he wanted. I thought his breaking ball was good. If we didn’t know anything about what’s going on, pushing him back for two days, no one would have mentioned it.

“I think tomorrow is a bigger day. Hopefully, tomorrow he wakes up and comes in here and feels good.”

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 37th save as Los Angeles defeated New York for the sixth consecutive time at Dodger Stadium.

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom struck out seven and allowed five runs and five hits in six innings. He walked two. DeGrom (6-6) had won five straight starts before going on the disabled list earlier this month.

“(DeGrom) threw the ball very well,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I was very pleased with what I saw. You saw outstanding stuff.”

Center fielder Juan Lagares and first baseman Lucas Duda, who played college ball at nearby USC, hit home runs for the Mets.

Lagares’ three-run homer -- his third home run of the season -- broke up a scoreless game with one out in the fourth inning. He drilled a change-up from Greinke for his first home run since May 17 (64 games).

“It was kind of where I wanted to throw it,” Greinke said. “He’s had trouble with change-ups over his career, but it’s strange, when you throw a good change-up he hits it.”

Gonzalez put the Dodgers on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, blooping an RBI single to right to score left fielder Carl Crawford, who reached on a walk and stole second for his 20th steal of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-1. Shortstop Erisbel Arruebarrena’s sacrifice fly scored Gonzalez to close the gap to a run.

Gonzalez’s three-run blast to right field with two outs in the fifth inning gave Los Angeles a 5-3 advantage. It was Gonzalez’s 18th home run of the season, tops on the club.

“He’s the kind of player who’s going to make you pay for (mistakes),” Collins said.

Gonzalez jumped on an 0-1 deGrom fastball.

“First pitch curveball, second pitch fastball and I was trying to cover his fastball and I was able to,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, after the first at-bat, when he threw fastballs by me, the second at-bat I got a broken-bat hit. It was a night where you just try to do your best.”

Duda led off the sixth inning with his 24th home run of the season, allowing the Mets to pull within one. However, the Dodgers added two runs in the seventh on a run-scoring single by pinch-hitter Scott Van Slyke and a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez.

“For the past month-and-a-half, he’s starting to swing the bat again,” Greinke said of Gonzalez. “We need him to do that.”

NOTES: Mets RHP Bartolo Colon (11-10, 3.85 ERA), who returned to the club Friday after the death of his mother this week in the Dominican Republic, will face Dodgers RHP Kevin Correia (2-0, 4.09 ERA) in the series finale Sunday. ... The Dodgers topped 3 million in attendance Saturday for the 18th time in the past 19 years.