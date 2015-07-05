Matz, Verrett combine to lead Mets to shutout win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- From the Amazing Mets to the Amazing Matz.

Left-hander Steven Matz and right-hander Logan Verrett combined for a three-hit shutout to lead the New York Mets to an 8-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in front of 40,027 at Dodger Stadium.

“We know we’re going to get the pitching every day,” second baseman Wilmer Flores said. “We’ve just got to score runs.”

Matz (2-0), who conceded singles to shortstop Enrique Hernandez in the first inning and catcher A.J. Ellis in the fifth, retired 15 of the final 17 Dodgers he faced in his second major league start. In six innings, the rookie scattered two walks, hit one batter and amassed eight strikeouts.

“Early on, it looked like his ball was taking off and we were chasing it out of the strike zone,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “As the game went on, his command got better and he pitched aggressively from there.”

Matz threw a fastball that reached 95 mph in becoming the fifth pitcher in team history to win his first two appearances.

“The curve ball was so-so,” Matz said. “But I was able to work the fastball, especially up and late in the count, and get them to swing and miss on that.”

At the plate, Matz used a groundout to get his fifth RBI of the season and went 0-for-3. He became the third player to accumulate five RBIs in his first two games with the Mets, the others being Richie Hebner in 1979 and Bernard Gilkey inn 1996.

In his major-league debut June 28, Matz permitted just two runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six Cincinnati Reds in 7 2/3 innings for a 7-2 win. Matz also became the first pitcher in major-league history to drive in four runs in his debut, as he finished 3-for-3 with a double.

“I kind of know what it feels like, now,” Matz said about being in the major leagues. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good learning experience, so far, and I want to keep on learning and trying to get better.”

Verrett pitched the final three innings, allowed one hit and struck out three for his first major league save. Verrett and Matz retired 12 successive Dodgers before third baseman Justin Turner dumped a single into left-center field in the top of the ninth.

Flores collected a career-best four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Shortstop Ruben Tejada and third baseman Daniel Murphy each added three hits, as the Mets finished with 15 hits, one less than their season high.

Flores went 10-for-13, hit two doubles and drove in five runs in the three-game series after breaking an 0-for-16 slump. The Venezuelan attributed his immediate success to improved discipline at the plate.

“I never felt awkward,” Flores said. “I was seeing the ball. It was just a matter of pitch selection. That was it, nothing more than that.”

For the first time this series, the Mets converted an early scoring opportunity to take the game’s first lead against right-hander Mike Bolsinger.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson began the game by hitting a weak ground ball that went for a single against an exaggerated shift to the right. Third baseman Daniel Murphy followed with another single that sent Granderson to third base. Granderson then gave New York a 1-0 lead when he came home on Flores’ one-out single to right field.

The Dodgers put the potential tying run at second base in the first two innings but failed to score. Then in the fourth, the Mets sent nine batters to the plate to score three runs on five hits, an intentional walk and a groundout.

Matz helped himself with a groundout that brought catcher Johnny Monell home. Granderson added an RBI double and Flores had a run-scoring single. A key play occurred when Tejada’s ground ball hit second-base umpire Dan Bellino for an automatic single. Tejada scored on Flores’ single.

New York added three runs in the seventh. Center fielder Juan Lagares led the rally with a deep fly ball that right fielder Yasiel Puig lost in the sun for a two-run triple. Flores’ RBI double in the eighth ended the scoring.

Bolsinger (4-3) allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings while walking two (one intentionally) and striking out four. The right-hander has not won since June 8.

“I thought he was OK, just a little unlucky,” Mattingly said. “He hung in there for us. I don’t think it was that bad.”

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez left the game in the fourth inning after Matz hit him on the right hand with a pitch in the first. Gonzalez was diagnosed with a contusion on the hand and is considered day-to-day.

NOTES: New York LF Michael Cuddyer made his first start since injuring his left knee Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. Cuddyer missed two games before pinch hitting Friday night and coming in as part of a double switch Saturday. ... Mets LHP Steven Matz batted eighth, with CF Juan Legares hitting ninth. Matz batted ninth in his major league debut June 28, when he went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. ... Mets C Johnny Monell made his sixth start of the season. Monell caught Matz’s major league debut. ... Los Angeles RHP Carlos Frias has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies because of an injured lower back. Frias went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday, and the Dodgers recalled LHP Daniel Coulombe from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Los Angeles leads the National League with 104 home runs as Sunday’s play began. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner needs to play one more game to reach 500 for his career after starting Sunday.