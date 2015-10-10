Grienke, Dodgers aim to even series with Mets

The up-and-coming rookie against the grizzled veteran -- New York Mets sensational rookie righty Noah Syndergaard (9-7, 3.24 ERA) against the Dodgers veteran right-hander Zach Grienke (19-3, 1.66 ERA).

That is the pitching matchup in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Mets and the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After winning their first postseason game since 2006 on Friday, the Mets will be looking to take a to commanding 2-0 lead when they had the ball the 23-year-old Snydergaard. He will become the youngest postseason starter for the Mets since Dwight Gooden in 1986.

Syndergaard two-hit the Dodgers over six innings in his only appearance against them this season on July 3.

“To me, it’s just all about getting comfortable out there on the mound, on the road,” Syndergaard said. “I feel like in the last couple starts I had on the road, I had a lot of success, lot of comfort.”

Greinke, the second consecutive Cy Young candidate the Mets will face after beating Clayton Kershaw on Friday, owns a career 3.63 ERA in the postseason and is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two postseason starts for Los Angeles.

“Experience kind of helps, being in the playoffs, because I do sort of treat it similar to just a regular game -- or I try to as much as possible -- where the first time in the playoffs is a little bit different,” said Greinke. “I feel it’s helped out, just trying to keep it similar to just any other game.”

Greinke allowed two runs in 14 innings against the Mets this season.