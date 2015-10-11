Manner of Dodgers’ win leaves Mets fuming

LOS ANGELES - Terry Collins was clearly upset. A hard, controversial slide by Chase Utley and a four-run rally in the seventh inning by the Los Angeles Dodgers left Collins and the New York Mets in a sour mood following a 5-2 loss in Game 2 of their National League Division Series on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

“We’ll control it but yeah they’re angry,” Collins said of his players. “You lose in a playoff series to that serious of an injury, yeah they’re not very happy about it.”

The Mets’ irritation began when Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez drew a one-out walk in the seventh. Hernandez advanced to third on a single by Utley, who pinch-hit for Dodgers starter Zack Greinke. Hernandez scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of second baseman Howie Kendrick to tie the score at 2.

Worst for New York was that Utley barreled into Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada at second on the play and was ruled safe at second after an official review despite neither player touching the bag.

Tejada was carted off with a fractured right fibula and is done for the postseason. Wilmer Flores will replace him.

“I‘m not going to get into it,” said an agitated Collins, after being asked if he believed the slide was clean. “It’s over and done. There’s nothing we can do about it except come out in a couple of days and get after it.”

Game 3 is Monday at Citi Field in New York. Brett Anderson (10-9, 3.69 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers and the Mets will counter with ace Matt Harvey (13-8, 2.71).

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, two-run double to highlight the seventh, rallying the Dodgers and preventing them from going into an 0-2 hole. But it was Utley’s slide that generated the most exasperation in the Mets’ clubhouse.

“It was one of those awkward plays,” Utley said. “I was going hard trying to break up a double play. I felt terrible he got injured. I had no intent on hurting someone. Just trying to break up a double play.”

Joe Torre, major league baseball chief baseball officer, said he is reviewing the play to determine if any discipline will be handed out.

“I‘m looking at it just to see if there’s anything we feel should be done,” Torre said.

After the controversial play, Gonzalez smacked a two-run double to right one batter later off reliever Addison Reed to lift Los Angeles to a 4-2 lead. Third baseman Justin Turner added an RBI double for a three-run cushion.

Greinke (1-0) won his seventh consecutive start, allowing two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings as the Dodgers evened the best-of-five series at a game apiece.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen walked right fielder Curtis Granderson before retiring three straight Mets in the ninth to nail down the save.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (0-1) struck out nine but was charged with three runs in the seventh. He walked four and gave up five hits.

Center fielder Yoenis Cespedes and rookie left fielder Michael Conforto homered for New York.

Cespedes led off the second with a solo blast to right for a 1-0 New York lead. Cespedes has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 postseason games.

Conforto, who made his major-league debut in July, ripped a Greinke fastball off the foul pole in right for a solo shot with two outs in the second for a 2-0 advantage. Conforto homered in his first postseason at-bat. Edgardo Alfonzo is the only other Met to homer in his first at-bat in the playoffs.

In the fourth, Turner, a former Met, opened the inning with a ground-rule double to left and scored on right fielder Andre Ethier’s two-bagger to right to slice the deficit in half.

“It’s gratifying to win a game in a division series and put ourselves in a good position going to New York,” said Turner, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

NOTES: Mets INF Daniel Murphy, who tagged LHP Clayton Kershaw for a solo home run Friday, hit only one of his career-best 14 homers off a left-hander during the regular season in 126 at-bats. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard’s 166 strikeouts this season topped all rookie pitchers in the majors. ... Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke pitched at least six innings in all 32 of his regular-season starts. ... The Dodgers have dropped Game 1 of a best-of-five series eight times since the advent of divisional play began in 1969. They have rallied to win a series twice, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1977 NLCS and against the Houston Astros in the 1981 NLDS. ... A sellout crowd of 54,455 attended.