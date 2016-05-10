Matz wins fifth straight as Mets down Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz was the hero on the mound and with the bat on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Matz emerged with his fifth consecutive win, and his RBI double helped the Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

With two outs and one on in the sixth inning with the Mets leading 3-2, Kevin Plawecki hit a grounder to second baseman Howie Kendrick, who bobbled the ball and fell over, allowing Plawecki to reach safely.

Kendrick’s costly error set the table for Matz, who doubled to left field to provide an insurance run.

Matz (5-1) went six innings win, giving up two runs on two hits, striking out five and walking one. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first pitcher in Mets history to win nine of his first 10 major league decisions.

New York manager Terry Collins said Matz is benefitting from improved fastball command and poise. The 24-year-old lefty is figuring out how to adjust in each game he pitches.

”You go back to his first start where he really struggled, he didn’t really have command of his fastball, but he stayed with his fastball,“ Collins said. ”Now, you don’t know what’s coming. He’ll use his changeup, he’ll throw his slider, he’ll use his curveball.

“Tonight, he didn’t have his curveball working, and he had to try to throw a few. That gets in a hitter’s head, ‘This guy has a breaking ball that he’ll throw.’ And I just think that keeps everybody off-balance.”

Matz’s offensive contribution came one day after Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon hit a home run. All jokes aside, Collins said that having pitchers who can swing the bat is a game-changer.

“When Matz came up with a runner at first base (in the fourth inning), I thought with a left-handed pitcher, he might get a fastball and put one in the gap or something, so I let him swing,” Collins said. “That changes the way that you can play defense against them, too. You can’t come charging in.”

The Dodgers’ best chance to tie came in the eighth inning when they put two runners on with one out. However, Jim Henderson struck out Yasiel Puig, and Trayce Thompson popped out in foul territory.

Jeurys Familiar retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 11th save, which ties him for first in the majors.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (2-3) pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits, striking out six and walking four. He was chased from the game after Matz’s double. It was the fourth time this season he failed to pitch six full innings.

Kazmir got into trouble early when Curtis Granderson drove the first pitch of the game into the right field stands. Plawecki made it 2-0 in the second inning with another solo home run.

“I thought Kaz was good, the stuff again was really good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It just seems every mistake he makes goes out of the ballpark.”

The Mets pushed across one run in the third inning and had the bases loaded with one out, but Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez doubled off Lucas Duda at second base for an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers got on the board in the fourth inning when Thompson’s line drive stayed fair and cleared the fence for a two-run home run. That cut the Mets’ lead to 3-2 and ended Matz’s scoreless streak at 17 1/3 innings.

“I was looking for a fastball and I saw three in my first at-bat and two in my second at-bat,” Thompson said. “I‘m always looking for a fastball, but especially against these guys. All of their guys have phenomenal stuff, and they could all be the ace of the staff.”

A.J. Ellis kept the inning alive with a single up the middle, and Charlie Culberson reached first on an infield single when New York second baseman Wilmer Flores failed to field the ball cleanly, then pulled Duda off the first base bag.

With runners on the corners, Kazmir struck out to end the inning and end the threat.

The Dodgers lost for the ninth time in their past 13 games, and they are 1-7 in their past eight at Dodger Stadium.

“I think guys are probably trying to do too much right now,” Thompson said. “That’s usually always the case. We just need to try to keep it simple. We have some really established veterans in here that have been through this before, so I think we’ll be OK.”

NOTES: The Dodgers optioned RHP Casey Fien to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Fien was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Saturday. ... Dodgers starters have struck out six or more in each of the past nine games. That ties the longest streak by the club since at least 1913. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon was named National League Co-Player of the Week on Monday, after he went 2-0 and hit a homer last week. ... Mets C Travis D‘Arnaud (rotator cuff sprain) received a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday. ... New York OF Yoenis Cespedes, who had three home runs in his previous four games, went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday. ... The Mets have outscored opponents 24-5 in the first inning this season.