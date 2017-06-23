Dodgers hit three more homers in win over Mets

LOS ANGELES -- The 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers are ruining the reputation of their own stadium.

Historically one of the toughest parks for home run hitters, the current team is slugging them out of Dodger Stadium at a record rate as the New York Mets will attest.

Los Angeles hit three home runs Thursday night in a 6-3 victory, giving them 15 in the four-game series that they swept, scoring 36 runs in the process.

Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson homered Thursday, running the Dodgers' winning streak to a season-high seven games. It was the 14th straight contest that the Dodgers have hit a home run, tying a franchise record set last season.

They have hit 101 home runs this season -- 64 of them at home or 1.64 per game, far beyond the record of 1.33 set in 2000.

"I think the best part of it is that every guy in contributing," Turner said afterward. "The history of the stadium is that when it's cold and you see dew on the grass, the ball isn't going to fly as far. When you don't see that moisture, the ball will travel (farther)."

Manager Dave Roberts didn't deny that there's more to it than weather. "The ball is flying in baseball, no doubt," he said. "The ball isn't as heavy as it was, so we're telling everyone to elevate."

The win elevated the Dodgers in the National League West as they lead Colorado and Arizona by 1 1/2 games. Turner hit a solo home run and Hernandez a two-run shot in the third against Mets starter Steve Matz, who went a credible six innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh when Dodger hitters and Met pitchers combined for a three-run L.A. rally.

Pederson greeted reliever Paul Sewald with a first-pitch home run to right field, his fifth of the season. A single and walk sent Sewald out for Jerry Blevins, who walked Hernandez to load the bases. Reliever Pedro Baez was due up, but Roberts wanted him to throw the eighth, so he let Baez hit with the bases loaded and two outs.

Blevins walked Baez on four pitches, then walked Austin Barnes to give the Dodgers a 6-3 lead.

The Mets have allowed 110 home runs, the second most in the NL, and rank last or next to last in ERA, hits allowed, runs allowed and walks.

"Walks and home runs are killing us," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "In all my years here, walks and home runs have never been a problem. Not this team. It's hard to say what's going on. It's very frustrating."

Met pitchers walked 10 Dodgers Thursday.

The Mets have lost seven of eight and are 6-13 in their last 19 road games, with a slew of road games ahead of them into the All-Star break. They have allowed 77 runs in their last 10 games.

Hyun-Jin Ryu went five innings, allowing home runs to Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnauld. The Dodgers needed five relievers to close it out including Kenley Jansen, who posted a four-out save for his 16th of the season.

NOTES: The Mets purchased the contract of RHP Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday and optioned Wednesday night's starter, Tyler Pill, to Las Vegas. Bradford has been in the Mets system since 2011 as a reliever. He was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 29 games for the 51s. ... The Mets also moved injured LHP Tommy Milone (knee) from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list. ... Two Dodgers regulars were not in the starting lineup as C Yasmani Grandal and SS Corey Seager got the day off from manager Dave Roberts, although Seager entered in the eighth inning. ... LHP Julio Urias, the Dodgers' top pitching prospect who was 5-2 last season, will return to Los Angeles for medical tests related to an inflamed left shoulder.