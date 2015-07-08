Preview: Mets at Giants

Hunter Pence’s early return from the disabled list Tuesday provided instant results for the San Francisco Giants, who snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the visiting New York Mets. The energetic Pence will surely be in the lineup again Wednesday as the teams meet in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Pence, who missed 30 games with left wrist tendinitis, brings some much-needed power to the beleaguered Giants outfield. Left fielder Nori Aoki (broken right fibula) is not expected back until the end of the month, while center fielder Angel Pagan has one extra-base hit in his last 23 games and may need a trip to the disabled list to rest his swollen left knee. The Mets have won three of their last five behind solid pitching, and they bolstered their bullpen Tuesday when former closer Jenrry Mejia was activated from the suspended list. Mejia, who served an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, will pitch in a setup role in front of current closer Jeurys Familia.

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (8-6, 2.30 ERA) vs. Giants RH Jake Peavy (0-3, 6.43)

DeGrom is headed to his first All-Star after going 5-2 with a 1.55 ERA over his last nine starts. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year saw his streak of seven straight starts with at least seven innings pitched come to an end last Thursday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) over 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs. The 27-year-old deGrom earned the victory in his only start against the Giants on Aug. 2, 2014, when he yielded two runs over 7 1/3 innings in a 4-2 win.

Peavy came off the disabled list last Friday and was encouraged after allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to Washington. “Hard to pitch better than he did,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “He was hitting his spots, mixing it up.” Curtis Granderson is 4-for-20 with a home run against Peavy, who owns a 6-3 mark and 3.45 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mets, including three wins in his last five outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Michael Cuddyer could miss his second straight game Wednesday due to left knee discomfort.

2. The Giants are 13-5 when Pence starts this season.

3. San Francisco optioned 1B/OF Ryan Lollis to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Pence.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Giants 2