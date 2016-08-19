Preview: Mets at Giants

The New York Mets are losing ground in the National League wild-card race, but two important reinforcements will arrive when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (quadriceps) and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (knee) both are expected back in the starting lineup after completing rehab stints.

New York has struggled offensively while dropping 15 of its last 22 games and recent acquisition Jay Bruce struck out three times while going 1-for-5 during Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Giants. Mets manager Terry Collins is hoping the return of Cespedes will take pressure off Bruce, who made the All-Star team while with Cincinnati but is batting just .188 in 16 games since being shipped to New York. "I told him (Wednesday), when Cespedes gets back, all of a sudden the middle of that lineup gets reshaped," Collins told reporters. "Take a deep breath, exhale, and go up there and do your thing." The Mets have slipped 4 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while the Giants hold the first wild card and trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by one-half game in the NL West.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (9-8, 3.40 ERA) vs. Giants RH Johnny Cueto (13-3, 2.97)

Matz was superb in his last outing as he pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings while beating San Diego - with the lone hit he allowed delivered by the final batter he faced. He went winless in his previous three starts despite striking out 20 and walking just three in 18 frames. Matz was victorious in his lone career start against San Francisco, allowing seven hits and three walks in six scoreless innings on April 29.

Cueto is 0-2 with a 4.84 ERA in six outings since starting for the NL in the All-Star Game. He settled for no-decisions in each of his last three outings, including a 6 2/3-inning effort against Baltimore in his last start in which he gave up three runs and eight hits. Cueto is 3-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 11 career turns against the Mets and has shut down James Loney (2-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants LF Angel Pagan went 1-for-4 in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

2. New York 2B Neil Walker (back) has sat out three consecutive contests.

3. San Francisco placed Matt Cain (back) on the 15-day disabled list and activated fellow RHP Cory Gearrin (shoulder) from the DL.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Giants 4