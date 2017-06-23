Two teams struggling to scratch out victories cross paths Friday as the New York Mets visit the San Francisco Giants for the opener of their three-game series. New York has dropped seven of its last eight contests as it began its 10-game road trip with four straight losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets were outscored 36-11 during the sweep, which concluded with a 6-3 setback on Thursday that saw the team give up only six hits - four of which were home runs. San Francisco, meanwhile, returns home from a 1-7 road trip that ended with a 12-11 defeat in Atlanta on Thursday. The Giants slugged three home runs but served up four as they lost for the ninth time in 10 overall contests and fell to 4-15 in their last 19 games. Buster Posey is batting .344 after a 3-for-5 performance that featured a solo homer, a run-scoring double and an RBI groundout.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA) vs. Giants LH Ty Blach (4-4, 4.23)

Lugo will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Washington on Saturday in which he yielded four runs - three earned - and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Louisiana made his season debut six days earlier, allowing one run over seven frames in a victory at Atlanta after missing time with an elbow injury. Lugo lost his only career outing against the Giants on Aug. 19, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings at San Francisco.

Blach's winless streak reached three starts on Sunday as he allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision at Colorado. It was a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old native of Denver, however, as he surrendered 12 runs and 19 hits over 11 2/3 frames in his previous two turns - both losses. Blach, who had won four straight starts prior to his drought, will be facing New York for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets purchased the contract of RHP Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Las Vegas, optioned RHP Tyler Pill to the 51s and transferred LHP Tommy Milone (knee) to the 60-day disabled list.

2. San Francisco 3B Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) will be re-evaluated Friday and could land on the disabled list.

3. New York signed RHP Mitch Atkins, who last pitched in the major leagues in 2011 with Baltimore, to a minor-league contract.

PREDICTION: Mets 7, Giants 5