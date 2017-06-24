The New York Mets are hoping to reverse their fortunes after beginning their 10-game road trip in forgettable fashion. They started the process in the series opener against the San Francisco Giants and look to continue it Saturday in the middle contest of the three-game set.

The Mets were outscored 36-11 by the Los Angeles Dodgers during a four-game sweep but bounced back Friday, pounding out 20 hits - nine for extra bases - in an 11-4 triumph. Five players registered three hits apiece - including Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda, who combined for two home runs and four RBIs. San Francisco trailed 7-1 after two innings in the opener and went on to lose for the 10th time in 11 contests. Brandon Belt has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants of late, as he brings a six-game hitting streak and four-game RBI string into Saturday's meeting.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Giants RH Johnny Cueto (5-7, 4.42)

DeGrom seeks his third consecutive victory after allowing a total of one earned run over 17 innings in home triumphs over the Chicago Cubs and Washington. The 29-year-old Floridian is hoping a recent trend does not continue, as he surrendered 15 runs over eight frames in his previous two turns - both losses - after recording a pair of wins in which he gave up one run over 15 1/3 innings. DeGrom did not figure in the decision against San Francisco on May 8, remaining at 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA in five career starts versus the Giants after yielding three runs in six frames.

Cueto's winless streak reached four starts on Monday, when he dropped to 0-3 during the drought despite giving up only two runs and five hits in seven innings at Atlanta. The 31-year-old Dominican has won just one of his last nine outings but has worked at least six frames seven times in that span and allowed three or fewer earned runs on six occasions. Cueto has made 12 career starts against the Mets, going 4-4 with a 3.75 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants OF Hunter Pence is 5-for-14 with five RBIs against deGrom in his career.

2. New York activated INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb), who has requested a trade after being informed he was being moved from shortstop to second base, from the 10-day disabled list and optioned SS Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas.

3. San Francisco activated 3B Conor Gillaspie (back) from the disabled list and recalled LHP Steven Okert from Triple-A Sacramento while placing INF Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) on the DL and designating RHP Bryan Morris for assignment.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Giants 2