The New York Mets can complete just their second series sweep of the season when they wrap up a three-game set at the woeful San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon. After getting pulverized by the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets are trying to get well at the expense of the division's worst team.

New York's Asdrubal Cabrera demanded a trade Friday upon learning he was being shifted to second base after coming off the disabled list, but his play hasn't suffered - he's 5-for-9 with a pair of walks in the past two games. Wilmer Flores homered and doubled in Saturday's 5-2 win and is 5-for-7 with four RBIs in the series. San Francisco's bullpen wasted a strong start by Johnny Cueto to extend the team's losing streak to four. The Giants, who have the second-worst record in the majors at 27-50, have dropped 11 of 12 and allowed a staggering 92 runs during that stretch.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-4, 6.49 ERA) vs. Giants LH Matt Moore (3-7, 5.82)

Montero will make his third turn of the season after pitching primarily out of the bullpen, but he has not been much of a stop-gap solution in either of his first two starts. He gave up three runs on five hits over three innings versus San Diego on May 25 and five runs over 3 2/3 frames against Miami on May 5. Montero is coming off a pair of solid relief efforts, permitting one run over 6 2/3 innings.

Moore ended a victory drought of more than five weeks and posted his first win on the road Tuesday at Atlanta, giving up three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He was shelled in his previous turn at Colorado, lasting only three innings and allowing eight runs on a season-worst 11 hits. Moore faced the Mets at Citi Field on May 8 and gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 1B Brandon Belt has hit safely in seven straight and swatted three homers during a five-game RBI streak.

2. Flores is 12-for-21 against the Giants this season with multiple hits in all five games.

3. Giants 3B Ryder Jones was hitless in four at-bats in his major-league debut Saturday.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Mets 4