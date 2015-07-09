DeGrom leads Mets over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom doesn’t have as many wins as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gerrit Cole, as many strikeouts as the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer or as low an ERA as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Zack Greinke.

But when National League manager Bruce Bochy picks his starter for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, deGrom will have something none of those guys possess: A lasting impression on the decision-maker.

DeGrom pitched eight shutout innings and combined with two relievers on a five-hitter Wednesday, leading the Mets to a 4-1 victory over Bochy’s San Francisco Giants.

Left fielder Eric Campbell singled and scored off Giants right-hander Jake Peavy in the seventh inning, then belted a two-run, game-clinching home run off reliever Jean Machi in the ninth, enabling the Mets to win two out of three in a series that featured two shutouts.

“Yeah, it’s important to win two series on the road against two good teams,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

His club took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers before heading north to San Francisco.

“They saw what it takes (to be successful),” Collins said. “It takes good pitching and timely hitting.”

With Bochy watching from the third base dugout, deGrom (9-6) became just the NL’s seventh nine-game winner. In doing so, he lowered his ERA to 2.14, the fifth-best mark in the league.

The Mets’ lone All-Star representative completed eight shutout innings for the second time in his last three starts and the fourth time this season. He walked one, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits -- a second-inning double by right fielder Hunter Pence and a fifth-inning single by first baseman Brandon Belt.

“It was one of them,” deGrom said when asked if the outing had been his best of the season. “I definitely was feeling good.”

The double-digit strikeout effort was the seventh of deGrom’s career; three have come this year.

Was it enough to earn him Tuesday’s start? DeGrom knew Bochy was watching.

“That was good,” he said. “I haven’t had time to think about (possibly starting). I was trying to get ready for today.”

Closer Jeurys Familia recorded his 24th save by getting the final two outs after the Giants had scored in the ninth against the Mets’ first reliever, right-hander Bobby Parnell.

Familia allowed a two-out single to Belt, putting runners at the corners and bringing catcher Andrew Susac to the plate as the potential tying run. Familia got Susac to ground out to second base to complete the 4-2 Western swing.

“We needed it,” deGrom said of the successful trip. “It feels good to go back home having won both series.”

Pence had singled in second baseman Joe Panik earlier in the ninth inning, ending the Mets’ shutout bid.

Peavy, making just his second start since returning from a back injury, matched zeroes with deGrom until a throwing error by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford allowed the game’s first run to score in the sixth inning.

Shortstop Ruben Tejada got just the Mets’ third hit off Peavy, a one-out single, before third baseman Daniel Murphy hit a grounder to Crawford’s right. The defensive ace dived to make the stop but overthrew second base, the ball rolling into the New York bullpen down the right-field line.

Tejada was able to score all the way from first base. The run was unearned.

“When you have a guy out there with that command, that’s why he’s on the All-Star team,” Bochy observed of deGrom. “You go up against a guy like that, you have to play perfect ball. We didn’t do it.”

DeGrom contributed a hit-and-run single to the Mets’ second run. His hit sent Campbell, who had singled, to third, from where he scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by center fielder Juan Lagares.

Peavy (0-4) was pulled after seven innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out five.

Campbell’s home run, his third of the season, followed a leadoff single by catcher Kevin Plawecki in the top of the ninth and made it a 4-0 game.

“That’s what these guys are supposed to do -- come off the bench and give us something,” Collins said of his part-time players. “That’s what Eric did for us today.”

Campbell finished with two of the Mets’ eight hits. Pence and Belt combined for four of the Giants’ five hits.

The loss was the Giants’ eighth in their last nine games.

“He was good,” the Giants’ Crawford said of deGrom. “He’s had a real good season. There’s a reason he’s on the All-Star team.”

NOTES: The Mets own the best record in the majors in day games, having gone 20-8. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom is 2-0 in his career against the Giants. ... Mets OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) sat out for the second consecutive day. He is scheduled to be examined in New York upon the team’s return Thursday. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy held C Buster Posey (sore right hamstring) and CF Angel Pagan (bruised left knee) out of the game with what he labeled minor injuries.