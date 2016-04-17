Matz’s masterpiece helps Mets blank Indians

CLEVELAND -- Steven Matz’s first start this season was a disaster, but his second start was a masterpiece.

Matz pitched seven scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hit shutout to lead the New York Mets to a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Mets jumped on former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber for six runs in the first two innings, and Matz and the bullpen took it from there.

Matz (1-1) gave up three hits, struck out nine and walked two.

“We needed a great start, for our team and to get Steven going, and that’s what he gave us,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He commanded all his pitches, changed speeds. He was outstanding.”

It was a far cry from Matz’s first start of the season, a 10-3 loss to Miami. In that game Matz only lasted 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs.

“It was different today,” said Matz of Sunday’s start. “I was attacking hitters more, trusted my stuff and tried to be more aggressive.”

Matz and relievers Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins and Addison Reed combined for 15 strikeouts and completely shut down the Cleveland offense. The Indians failed to get a runner to third base.

New York scored three runs in each of the first two innings against Kluber (0-3), although about half of those runs were the result of some freakishly good luck for the Mets and bad luck for Cleveland.

Curtis Granderson led off the game by drawing a walk. Asdrubal Cabrera lined a single to right field, moving Granderson to second. Michael Conforto belted a double off the wall in center field, scoring Granderson and Cabrera, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Conforto later scored on a single by Lucas Duda.

The second inning was a nightmare for Kluber and the Indians. With two outs and nobody on base, Granderson lifted a fly ball to left-center field. Center fielder Rajai Davis settled under the ball, but then lost it in the sun. The ball dropped in safely and Granderson raced to third with a gift triple.

Cabrera then laid down a perfectly-placed bunt halfway between the pitcher’s mound and the third-base line. Granderson scored, and Kluber, after fielding the ball, made a rushed throw to first base that sailed down the right-field line for an error, allowing Cabrera to advance to second.

Conforto then hit a sharp grounder down the first-base line, the ball hit the first-base bag and bounced down the right-field line for a double. Cabrera scored on the play to extend the Mets lead to 5-0.

Yoenis Cespedes hit another towering fly ball to center field. Again Davis settled under the ball, and again Davis lost it in the sun. The ball dropped in safely, a gift double for Cespedes. Conforto scored as New York’s lead grew to 6-0.

“The first one, (Davis) lost towards the end, and the second one he lost it right from the get-go. I‘m sure that’s an awful feeling for him,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

“We got a lot of timely hits,” Collins said. “Obviously the sun helped a couple times, but we had some two-out RBI, and those are always big.”

The big early lead was welcomed by Matz.

“It was nice, because you can relax and just go out and pitch,” said Matz, who used a variety of pitches to keep Cleveland’s hitters off balance.

“He established his fastball early and that made his off-speed stuff even more effective,” said Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki. “He located his curve well and got some swings and misses with it.”

Matz breezed through the Cleveland lineup. The only hits he allowed were a single by Yan Gomes in the second inning, a bunt single by Davis in the third and a double by Francisco Lindor leading off the fourth inning.

Kluber gave up six runs on nine hits in six innings.

“He got hurt with his fastball early,” said Francona.

NOTES: Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall will be activated off the disabled list on Wednesday, according to manager Terry Francona. Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who has a sore lat muscle on his right side, threw a bullpen session in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Sunday, and will throw a simulated game Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins talked to deGrom and said deGrom’s son is doing better. DeGrom is on the family medical emergency list due to health complications with his son. ... Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud did not play Sunday due to a bruised left elbow, after getting hit by a pitch Saturday. He will likely miss Monday’s game as well. ... Mets 3B David Wright was given a day off Sunday. He has not driven in a run in 33 at-bats this year.