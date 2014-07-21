Preview: Mets at Mariners

The New York Mets attempt to wake up their bats when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the opener of their three-game series Monday. New York was held to just five hits in a shutout loss at San Diego on Saturday and didn’t record one the following day until All-Star Daniel Murphy doubled with two out in the eighth inning of a 2-1 defeat. Star third baseman David Wright on Monday will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his major-league debut with the Mets, who won nine of 11 prior to their offensively challenged weekend.

Seattle, which has a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto and the New York Yankees for the second American League wild-card spot, will be glad to be home after a three-game series at Los Angeles in which it dropped two of three while playing a total of 37 innings. The Mariners suffered a 3-2 loss in 16 frames on Friday before winning in 12 by an identical score the following night. They were on their way to victory in the rubber match before the Angels reached Fernando Rodney for two runs in the ninth, denying the All-Star closer his 200th career save while resulting in the Seattle’s sixth loss in nine contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (5-4, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (7-8, 4.54)

Niese is expected to be activated from the disabled list, where he’s resided since July 5 due to a strained left shoulder. The 27-year-old posted back-to-back victories before exiting his start against Texas on July 4 with what was described as a lower back contusion after being hit with a line drive by the third batter of the game. Niese, who has yet to allow more than three earned runs this season, has never faced Seattle.

Elias has had 11 days to recover from a three-start losing streak during which he surrendered 17 runs over 14 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie lasted only 3 1/3 frames against Minnesota on July 9 as he was tagged for seven runs - six earned - and seven hits. Elias has not fared well at home during his first season with Seattle, going 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners All-Star 2B Robinson Cano is expected to return to the lineup after requesting Sunday off due to ongoing hamstring problems.

2. Mets manager Terry Collins stated OF Bobby Abreu would serve as the team’s designated hitter in the final two games of the series.

3. Seattle’s bullpen logged 16 1/3 innings during the marathon series against the Angels.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Mariners 3