Preview: Mets at Mariners

The New York Mets attempt to halt their three-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series on Tuesday. New York picked up where it left off at the All-Star break, starting the second half by defeating the Padres in San Diego on Friday for its ninth victory in 11 contests. But the Mets have scored a total of three runs in three losses since, dropping a 5-2 decision in Monday’s series opener as David Wright collected two hits and an RBI on the 10th anniversary of his major-league debut.

Willie Bloomquist and Dustin Ackley each registered three hits and an RBI while All-Star Kyle Seager recorded a pair of run-scoring singles as Seattle kicked off its seven-game homestand with its second win in three contests. The Mariners received no rest after dropping two of three at Los Angeles in a series that took 37 innings. Seattle is 8-2 all-time against New York, including a perfect 4-0 mark at home.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.18 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 4.58)

DeGrom was superb over his last two starts, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings of a win against Atlanta on July 8 before limiting Miami to one run over seven frames in a triumph five days later. The 26-year-old has allowed a total of six runs in his last five outings after yielding six in a loss at St. Louis on June 16. DeGrom has been less successful on the road than at home during his first major-league season, posting a 4.72 ERA as opposed to a 1.83 mark at Citi Field.

Ramirez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his 12th start this year for the Mariners. The 24-year-old Nicaraguan won his 2014 debut in Los Angeles on April 1, limiting the Angels to two runs over a season-high seven innings, but lost four of his next five outings. Ramirez, who never has faced New York, is riding a string of five straight no-decisions and has allowed a total of two runs in 20 innings over his last four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Monday, putting him seven away from reaching the century mark for the eighth time in nine seasons.

2. Seager has produced two hits in three straight games and five of his last six.

3. New York C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was robbed of a homer by Ackley, went 2-for-4 in the series opener and has hit safely in 17 of 20 games since returning from a stint in the minor leagues.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Mariners 3