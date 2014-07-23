Preview: Mets at Mariners

Bartolo Colon looks to continue his mastery of the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field when the New York Mets close a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. The 41-year-old right-hander is 12-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 14 career starts at the ballpark that opened in 1999 while repeatedly dominating Seattle hitters. New York halted a three-game losing streak with Tuesday’s victory after Seattle recorded a 5-2 win in Monday’s series opener.
The Mariners haven’t been part of the postseason field since 2001 but currently own the American League’s second wild-card spot 100 games in. Seattle had just five hits in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss and placed only four runners in scoring position, failing to get a hit in any of those instances. New York third baseman David Wright was hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday and is just 5-for-27 over his last seven games following a 4-for-4 outing July 11 against the Miami Marlins.
TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Seattle)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-8, 4.12 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.60)
Colon has enjoyed a lot of success against Seattle while serving stints with six different American League clubs and is 19-12 with a 3.88 ERA in 36 career starts against the Mariners. He is currently in a funk and has given up 17 earned runs in 26 innings while going 0-3 over his last four starts. Colon has walked two or fewer batters in each of his last eight outings.
Walker is being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his third start of the season. He defeated the Houston Astros on June 30 and lost to the Chicago White Sox on July 6 before being optioned back to the minors. The 21-year-old Walker has been mentioned as a possible target of the Tampa Bay Rays should that franchise decide to deal ace David Price.
1. New York RF Curtis Granderson (illness) could return for the finale, while OF Chris Young (calf) is questionable.
2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 6-for-15 with two doubles and a homer against Colon.
3. Mets 1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-4 with a homer Tuesday and is 8-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Mets 6, Mariners 3