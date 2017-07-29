Preview: Mets at Mariners

Despite their status as sellers as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches, the New York Mets have been racking up the wins of late. The club, which is nine games back in the race for a wild-card spot and even farther behind in the National League East, aims for its eighth victory in 11 contests when it visits the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series.

New York trails division-leading Washington by 13 1/2 games and began its roster purge Thursday by shipping Lucas Duda to Tampa Bay. The Mets, who acquired reliever AJ Ramos from Miami for a pair of prospects prior to the series opener, received strong production from three of the first four hitters in the lineup as Michael Conforto, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jay Bruce combined to register seven of the team's 10 hits - including three homers - and four RBIs. Seattle fell 4 1/2 games back in AL wild-card race as it suffered its second straight loss and fifth in eight contests. Kyle Seager is riding a five-game hitting streak after delivering a two-run single on Friday, but Nelson Cruz's struggles continue as he enters Saturday with a 10-game home-run drought and just one RBI in that span.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (12-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.58)

DeGrom has been sensational of late, posting a 1.61 ERA while winning each of his last eight outings - a streak that began with a complete game on June 12 against the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Floridian will become the first pitcher in franchise history to win nine consecutive starts with a victory on Saturday. DeGrom made his lone career start against the Mariners on July 22, 2014, when he allowed one run and five hits over seven innings of a triumph in Seattle.

Gallardo spent a month in the bullpen before returning to the rotation on Sunday, when he gave up three solo homers among five hits in five innings of a no-decision against the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old Mexican made four relief appearances prior to the outing, allowing one run over 11 1/3 frames while picking up his first career save on June 23 versus Houston. Gallardo owns a 4-3 record with one shutout and a 3.19 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

Walk-Offs

1. The Mariners acquired Erasmo Ramirez, who likely will start against Texas on Tuesday, from Tampa Bay for fellow RHP Steve Cishek.

2. The Mets activated 2B Neil Walker (hamstring) and OF Brandon Nimmo (lung) from the 10-day disabled list, placed 1B T.J. Rivera (elbow) on the DL and optioned RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas.

3. Seattle recalled Casey Lawrence and purchased the contract of fellow RHP Cody Martin from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned RHP Andrew Moore to the Rainiers and designated INF Tyler Smith for assignment.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Mariners 2