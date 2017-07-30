Preview: Mets at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners hope to finish their 10-game homestand with an even record when they host the New York Mets on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Seattle bounced back from a series-opening loss by posting a 3-2 victory on Saturday but lost outfielder Mitch Haniger, who was hit in the face by a pitch and is headed to the disabled list with a lacerated lip.

Jarrod Dyson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ben Gamel singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games as the Mariners improved to 4-5 during their stretch at Safeco Field. Kyle Seager is on a modest six-game run after recording a pair of doubles on Saturday as Seattle pulled within one game of .500 while remaining in the thick of the American League wild-card race. New York suffered its third loss in four contests as its offense failed to help Jacob deGrom win his ninth consecutive start, which would have been a franchise record. Wilmer Flores notched two hits and drove in a run, giving him an RBI in seven of his last 10 games for the Mets, who are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (5-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (10-3, 2.84)

Lugo has won four of his five road starts this season, including a triumph at San Diego on Tuesday in which he allowed three runs - two earned - over six innings. The 27-year-old native of Louisiana has been solid over his last three turns, working at least six frames in each while notching a pair of victories and a no-decision. Lugo never has faced Seattle and has gone 0-1 while yielding two runs over six innings in two career interleague appearances (one start).

Paxton looks to finish July with a perfect record after going 5-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts against six walks over 33 1/3 innings in five starts this month. The 28-year-old Canadian tossed seven scoreless frames against Boston on Monday, scattering four hits while fanning a career high-tying 10 batters. Paxton, who has yet to pitch against New York, is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two interleague starts this year.

Walk-Offs

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz recorded just his second RBI in 11 games on Saturday but has not homered in that span.

2. New York OF Curtis Granderson drew three walks in the setback, matching the total from his previous nine contests.

3. Seattle C Mike Zunino struck out in all three at-bats Saturday, extending his streak to 10 games with at least one strikeout.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Mets 2