Mets 3, Mariners 2: Bartolo Colon retired the first 20 batters and allowed three hits in 7 1/3 innings as New York upended host Seattle.

Daniel Murphy delivered a run-scoring double and David Wright had two hits and one RBI as the Mets won two of three from the Mariners. Eric Young Jr. scored twice, Juan Lagares added a sacrifice fly and Jenrry Mejia recorded his 13th save for New York.

Colon (9-8) was charged with two runs, walked one and struck out five while improving to 13-1 in 15 career outings at Safeco Field. Robinson Cano’s two-out single to left in the seventh ended Colon’s attempt to throw the 24th perfect game in major-league history.

New York struck in the first when Young drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Murphy’s double into the left-field corner. Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (1-2) was pulled after the Mets loaded the bases with none out in the sixth and New York pushed its lead to 2-0 on the sacrifice fly by Lagares.

Wright’s seventh-inning single off Dominic Leone made it 3-0 and Seattle tallied twice in the eighth on Brad Miller’s double off the right-center field fence and Willie Bloomquist’s infield out – the latter originally ruled a single and reversed upon New York’s replay challenge. Mejia allowed singles to Cano and Corey Hart in the ninth before striking out Logan Morrison to end the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York SS Ruben Tejada departed in the fifth inning after being struck in the head by a pitch from Walker. … Walker, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after the contest, gave up two runs and two hits in five-plus innings but also issued six walks while striking out five. … Mets RF Curtis Granderson (illness) sat out for the second straight game.