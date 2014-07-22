Mariners roll past Mets, Niese

SEATTLE -- Willie Bloomquist and Dustin Ackley spoiled the return of New York Mets starter Jonathon Niese.

The duo combined for six of Seattle’s 14 hits in the Mariners’ 5-2 win over the Mets on Monday night.

Bloomquist, the Seattle shortstop, had a season-high three hits, including an RBI double. Ackley added three hits and made the defensive play of the night in left field, stealing a home run from New York catcher Travis d‘Arnaud with an over-the-wall catch in the sixth.

Bloomquist and Ackley had a hand in four of the Mariners’ five runs.

“We’re swinging the bats better,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “The at-bats, for the most part, are getting better.”

Niese (5-5) was back on the mound for the first time since July 4, when he came out in the first inning of a win over the Texas Rangers due to shoulder soreness. He came off the disabled list before Monday’s game and allowed four runs on 11 hits in six innings.

It marked the first time in a span of 22 starts that Niese allowed more than three earned runs in a game.

“My arm felt good, but I was a little rusty,” Niese said. “I could tell I hadn’t pitched in a while. I left a lot of balls over the plate and wasn’t very consistent in my delivery.”

The Mets (46-53) lost their third consecutive game, having scored just three runs during the streak.

“We got a hit every inning (Monday), but you need a bunch of them,” said New York manager Terry Collins, whose team had nine hits but stranded 10 runners on base. “Unless you’re walking, those singles don’t do much if you don’t bunch them together.”

Seattle starter Roenis Elias (8-8) allowed just one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, but a cramp in his left forearm forced him off the mound with the Mariners leading 4-1.

“My starter pitched pretty darn good,” McClendon said. “He had a cramp in his hand, and I didn’t want to take a chance, but he was outstanding.”

McClendon added that Elias underwent medical tests.

“(Team doctors) assured me that it was just muscle cramps,” McClendon said. “He should be fine.”

Seattle’s bullpen threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before the Mets got an unearned run courtesy of a two-out error on Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano in the top of the ninth inning.

Right-hander Dominic Leone relieved Elias with one out in the sixth and Seattle ahead 4-1, and he nearly let the Mets back in the game when d‘Arnaud hit a deep fly to left field. Ackley backed onto the warning track and leaped to get his glove over the fence, hauling in the ball.

“When I came down is when I knew I had it,” Ackley said. “I came down and thought: Something’s in there now.”

D‘Arnaud went 2-for-4, collecting singles on his first two at-bats.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in runs on each of his first two at-bats, while catcher Mike Zunino added a leadoff home run in the third inning.

Seager’s two-out single in the first put Seattle ahead 1-0, and he added an RBI single in the third.

The Mets scored their first run on a two-out, RBI single from third baseman David Wright in the third inning.

New York left fielder Chris Young left the game in the eighth inning due to a strained left calf.

Seattle first baseman Justin Smoak went 0-for-3 and found out after the game that he was being optioned to Triple-A to make room for Tuesday’s starter, Erasmo Ramirez.

NOTES: Before Monday’s game, the Mets activated LHP Jonathon Niese (shoulder) from the 15-day disabled list. Niese took the roster spot vacated when RHP Buddy Carlyle was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game. ... The Mariners pushed back their rotation a day in an effort to give their top two starters, RHPs Hisashi Iwakuma and Felix Hernandez, an extra day of rest. Iwakuma will pitch Thursday, with Hernandez scheduled to go Friday. ... Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of Mets 3B David Wright making his big-league debut. ... Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney was not available Monday night because of a heavy recent workload. Rodney pitched in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, including a 1 1/3-inning performance Sunday that resulted in his first blown save since May 13. ... Seattle announced RHP Erasmo Ramirez would be Tuesday’s starter. Ramirez will be called up from Triple-A, and the Mariners cleared a roster spot by optioning 1B Justin Smoak to Triple-A after Monday’s game.