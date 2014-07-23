DeGrom dominant as Mets top Mariners

SEATTLE -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins can’t figure out how rookie pitcher Jacob deGrom keeps flying under the radar, but that won’t be a problem if the 26-year-old right-hander keeps pitching like he did Tuesday night.

DeGrom turned in his third consecutive dominant start while scattering five hits over seven innings to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 win.

DeGrom (4-5) allowed one earned run while striking out seven to give the Mets (47-53) their first win at Safeco Field, where New York had lost its previous four games -- including a three-game sweep in 2005.

Tuesday marked the third consecutive start in which deGrom has gone seven innings -- he has allowed one run or fewer in all three.

“He’s always flown under the radar. He still is,” Collins said. “He’s got numbers that match up with any rookie in the league, but you never hear about him.”

After deGrom led the Mets to a 2-1 lead through the seventh inning, first baseman Lucas Duda provided a powerful insurance run with a 446-foot home run to rightfield.

“If it goes out, it goes out,” Duda said of the big blast, which marked the longest home run hit at Safeco Field this season and the farthest since Mark Teixiera hit a 462-foot homer here in 2007. “I hit it pretty good.”

The Mets spotted deGrom a 2-0 lead in the second inning but got very little else off Seattle starter Erasmo Ramirez. Called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day -- and sent back there after the game -- Ramirez (1-5) allowed two runs off five hits over seven innings. He matched a career high with 10 strikeouts during the 114-pitch outing.

“He did a very nice job,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He gave us an opportunity to win a ball game and save the bullpen. I was very pleased.”

Mets designated hitter Bobby Abreu led off the second inning with a single and came around to score on a soft liner off the bat of catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who was credited with a triple when Mariners center fielder James Jones misplayed the ball. D‘Arnaud scored on Ruben Tejada’s single.

Seattle cut the deficit to 2-1 on left fielder Dustin Ackley’s RBI double in the fifth. Shortstop Willie Bloomquist hit a one-out single, then scored on Ackley’s double to center field.

Leading 2-1, Ramirez came out of the game at the start of the eighth inning. Duda then hit a one-out, solo home run off reliever Tom Wilhelmsen. Duda crushed a 3-1 pitch over the right-field fence.

“Anytime somebody hits a ball 450 feet, there’s some excitement in the dugout,” Collins said. “We needed a win, and that helped us a lot.”

Duda went 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Mets closer Jenrry Mejia earned his 12th save of the season during a scoreless ninth as New York snapped a three-game losing streak. Mejia issued a one-out walk to designated hitter Corey Hart, then started a game-ending double play on a weak grounder off the bat of first baseman Logan Morrison.

The Mets’ deGrom is now 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA over his past six starts. He made his major league debut as a reliever but has since settled in as one of the more reliable starters in the New York rotation.

“Orel Hershiser started out as a reliever too, and he took the opportunity and ran with it,” Collins said. “Jake’s doing the same thing. He’s gotten the opportunity and made the most of it.”

NOTES: Mets OF Curtis Granderson (illness) was not available Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins said Granderson got sick late Monday night after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in a 5-2 loss to Seattle. ... Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker will start Wednesday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon announced Tuesday. Walker started two games for Seattle earlier this season, but he pitched at Triple-A Tacoma through the All-Star break to get some work. He was called up late Tuesday night, after Tuesday’s starter, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, was sent back to Triple-A. ... To clear a roster spot for Ramirez’s promotion from Tacoma, the Mariners optioned 1B Justin Smoak to Triple-A late Monday night. ... Mets OF Chris Young, who left Monday’s game due to cramps in his left calf, was not in the lineup Tuesday. ... Mets SS Ruben Tejada took a pitch off his left hand in Tuesday’s fifth inning but stayed in the game. Collins said the hand swelled up pretty quickly, but he did not expect the injury to affect Tejada’s availability for Wednesday’s series finale.