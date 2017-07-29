Conforto homers twice in Mets' win over Mariners

SEATTLE -- Standing at his locker in the corner of the visitor's clubhouse at Safeco Field, wearing the blue-jeweled crown and the blue silk robe with orange trimming that goes to the New York Mets' player of the game, Michael Conforto looked every bit the homecoming king.

Conforto, who was born in Seattle and went to high school in nearby Redmond, Wash., hit two home runs as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Friday night.

"Playing at home is just a great experience," said Conforto, who left about 30 tickets for friends and family members. "I saw some familiar faces around the dugout and near home plate, people who helped me along, my (high school) coaches and teachers. That's the coolest part, that they came to support me."

Conforto said the last time he was on the field at Safeco was as a 16-year-old, participating the Mariners Cup, a showcase for young players.

"It was a little surreal, the last time I couldn't even come close to hitting a ball out," Conforto said.

Conforto led off the third and eighth innings with solo homers, his 20th and 21st of the season. His eighth-inning liner to right field off Marc Rzepczynski tied the score at 5.

"He's got a great fan base here, a lot of people here and it was an exciting night for him," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

David Phelps (0-1) relieved Rzepczynski and allowed a single to Asdrubal Cabrera before getting Yoenis Cespedes looked at a called third strike. Jay Bruce, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, singled to right but was then forced out at second on a fielder's choice by Wilmer Flores.

Neil Walker, playing in his first game since June 15 when he went on the disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring, singled down the left-field line to bring home the go-ahead run.

"He looks like he's ready to play and got a big hit," Collins said of Walker. "It's nice to have him back."

Curtis Granderson followed with a single off first baseman Danny Valencia's glove to make it 7-5.

Mets reliever Jerry Blevins (5-0) got the victory, with Addison Reed pitching the ninth for his 19th save of the season.

Mike Zunino homered for Seattle (51-53), which failed to get back to .500.

The Mariners threatened in the eighth against Mets reliever Paul Sewald. Valencia led off with a single and Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch. Jarrod Dyson's sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. But Sewald rebounded to strike out Zunino and got Jean Segura to ground out to short to end the inning.

Ben Gamel led off the ninth with an infield single against Reed, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. But Reed got Robinson Cano to ground into a double play and Nelson Cruz to fly out to left field to close out the victory.

Mariners left-hander Ariel Miranda overcame a shaky start to pitch six solid innings.

He was in line for a victory until Conforto's second homer of the night tied the score.

"You've got to give Conforto credit, that's the first home run Rzepczynski has give up to a left-handed hitter all year," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "That kind of turned the momentum back in their favor."

Miranda allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings, with one walk and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

"I thought Miranda was as sharp as he's been in awhile," Servais said. "Unfortunately, he made a couple of mistakes on the homers."

Mets right-hander Rafael Montero allowed just one hit through the first four innings, a solo homer by Zunino, but couldn't make it through the fifth.

Haniger led off the fifth with a double off the right-field wall, snapping an 0-for-19 slump. Dyson then grounded a single up the middle, with Haniger stopping at third. Zunino walked to load the bases. Haniger scored and the other runners advanced on a wild pitch, reducing the Mets' lead to 4-2.

Segura then walked to reload the bases. Cano's sacrifice fly to right field pulled Seattle within a run, then Cruz walked to load the bases again, signaling the end of Montero's night.

Collins called on left-hander Josh Edgin to face the left-handed-hitting Kyle Seager. The move backfired as Seager grounded a two-run single into left field, giving the Mariners a 5-4 lead. Hansel Robles relieved Edgin and struck out Valencia to end the inning.

Montero went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and three hits, with five walks and five strikeouts.

The Mets wasted little time against Miranda.

With one out in the top of the first inning, Cabrera singled to left field. An out later, Bruce cranked his 27th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field.

The Mets doubled their lead in the third. Conforto led off with a home run to right field.

Cabrera singled and went from first to third on a wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Zunino. After Bruce walked, Wilmer Flores hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right to make it 4-0.

Zunino got one run back in the bottom of the inning, hitting a 416-foot homer, his 16th, into the Mariners bullpen in left-center field.

NOTES: The Mets pulled off a trade during the game, acquiring RHP A.J. Ramos from Miami for two minor leaguers. ... In addition to 2B Neil Walker, New York activated OF Brandon Nimmo, who had been on the disabled list since July 5 with a partially collapsed lung, and optioned RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mariners RHP Nick Vincent pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, breaking the season franchise record with his 25th consecutive scoreless relief appearance at home. Vincent, who hasn't allowed a run at Safeco Field this year, eclipsed the mark of 24 set by George Sherrill in 2007. ... The Mariners traded RHP Steve Cishek to Tampa Bay for RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Seattle also optioned RHP Andrew Moore to Triple-A Tacoma and called up RHPs Casey Lawrence and Cody Martin. INF Tyler Smith was designated for assignment. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (12-3, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to face Mariners RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.58) on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the three-game series.