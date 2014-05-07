FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Mets at Marlins
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Mets at Marlins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The surging Miami Marlins aim for another series sweep at home when they finish a three-game set with the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. After rallying for a 4-3 win in the series opener, the Marlins rode the right arm of Henderson Alvarez to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night, improving to 16-5 at home. That record is the best in the majors and matches the franchise’s best start at home through 21 games.

Miami is 7-1 on its current homestand and would pick up its third series sweep at home in the last four sets overall with a win in the finale. The Mets have dropped five of their last six and have not scored in 14 consecutive innings, getting outscored 7-0 in the process. Second baseman Daniel Murphy was the only New York player with more than one hit Tuesday night and is batting .343 over his last 16 games.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.13 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-2, 2.41)

Wheeler is coming off the worst start of his young career after giving up a career-high seven runs (six earned) in four innings at Colorado on Friday. That came just a week after he struck out a season-high 10 while allowing only one run in six innings versus Miami at home. The 23-year-old, who has allowed three earned runs in 13 innings over two career starts against the Marlins, has a 7.04 ERA in three appearances on the road in 2014.

While Wheeler has struggled on the road, Koehler has thrived at home by posting a 3-0 record and an ERA of 0.90 in three starts at Marlins Park. Koehler has yielded four hits in 14 scoreless frames in his last two home outings, seven of which came in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. A native of New Rochelle, NY, Koehler gave up four runs in five innings of a loss at New York on April 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Murphy is 5-for-13 with a home run against Koehler.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-29 with six walks during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. New York’s bullpen has allowed 10 earned runs in its last 13 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Mets 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.