Preview: Mets at Marlins

The surging Miami Marlins aim for another series sweep at home when they finish a three-game set with the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. After rallying for a 4-3 win in the series opener, the Marlins rode the right arm of Henderson Alvarez to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night, improving to 16-5 at home. That record is the best in the majors and matches the franchise’s best start at home through 21 games.

Miami is 7-1 on its current homestand and would pick up its third series sweep at home in the last four sets overall with a win in the finale. The Mets have dropped five of their last six and have not scored in 14 consecutive innings, getting outscored 7-0 in the process. Second baseman Daniel Murphy was the only New York player with more than one hit Tuesday night and is batting .343 over his last 16 games.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.13 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-2, 2.41)

Wheeler is coming off the worst start of his young career after giving up a career-high seven runs (six earned) in four innings at Colorado on Friday. That came just a week after he struck out a season-high 10 while allowing only one run in six innings versus Miami at home. The 23-year-old, who has allowed three earned runs in 13 innings over two career starts against the Marlins, has a 7.04 ERA in three appearances on the road in 2014.

While Wheeler has struggled on the road, Koehler has thrived at home by posting a 3-0 record and an ERA of 0.90 in three starts at Marlins Park. Koehler has yielded four hits in 14 scoreless frames in his last two home outings, seven of which came in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. A native of New Rochelle, NY, Koehler gave up four runs in five innings of a loss at New York on April 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Murphy is 5-for-13 with a home run against Koehler.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-29 with six walks during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. New York’s bullpen has allowed 10 earned runs in its last 13 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Mets 3