Preview: Mets at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday as the host Miami Marlins open a four-game series against the National League East-rival New York Mets. Stanton belted his 20th homer on Wednesday, but gave many in South Florida some anxious moments after exiting the eventual 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs with a left wrist contusion. Although the popular slugger’s left hand was visibly swollen after the game, manager Mike Redmond did his best to ease the fan base’s fears by saying that Stanton is day-to-day with the injury.

While Miami endured a painful day on Wednesday, New York had reason to smile as Eric Young Jr. ripped a pair of RBI doubles to help the club salvage the series finale versus St. Louis. The 3-2 victory snapped an eight-game road losing skid for the Mets, who now are challenged with facing the team with the best home record in the National League (24-15). New York will have the honor of facing left-hander Andrew Heaney, who will be making his major-league debut for the Marlins on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (2-7, 4.38 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Andrew Heaney (NR)

Wheeler permitted four runs on six hits in his second straight start to suffer the loss in his last outing against San Diego. A lack of control has hampered the 24-year-old, who has seen his pitch count elevated after issuing multiple walks in three straight outings while allowing 34 free passes in 78 innings overall this season. Wheeler has pitched well in three career outings versus the Marlins, but does not have a decision to show for it despite registering a 1.42 ERA and limiting the opposition to a .143 batting average.

After a tremendously effective stay in the minors, Heaney was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday to make his debut. The ninth overall pick of the 2012 draft, Heaney has posted a combined mark of 7-2 this season while competing with Double-A Jacksonville and the Triple-A Zephyrs. The 23-year-old finds himself in the Marlins’ rotation due in part to last month’s season-ending injury to stud right-hander Jose Fernandez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami won four of the six previous meetings between the division rivals in 2014, highlighted by a sweep at home on May 5-7.

2. Mets 3B David Wright followed a dismal 2-for-39 stretch by going 4-for-12 with two RBIs against the Cardinals.

3. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, boosting his average from .288 to .310.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Marlins 2