Preview: Mets at Marlins

Scoring continues to be a problem for the New York Mets, particularly when visiting the Miami Marlins. The Mets have scored only six runs in five games in Miami following a galling 3-2 loss on Friday night in which they had the tying run thrown out at the plate in the eighth and ninth innings. New York, which has failed to score more than three runs in its last seven games overall, looks to break out of the funk Saturday in the third of a four-game series.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna made sure Miami didn’t fall below the .500 mark for the first time since April 30 by gunning down two runners at the plate, including the final out on a fairly deep sacrifice fly in the ninth. “At first I didn’t think I had a chance, but I said, ‘No, I‘m going to throw it. You never know what can happen,'” Ozuna said. Ozuna is 0-for-13 in his last four contests but became the first Marlins outfielder with multiple assists at home plate in one game since 1996.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-5, 3.84)

After turning in quality starts in his first four major-league outings, deGrom has regressed over his last three turns. The 26-year-old from Florida lasted a season-low 4 1/3 innings and was tagged for six runs and 12 hits - both season highs - in a 6-2 loss at St. Louis last time out. DeGrom fanned 11 in a no-decision at Philadelphia on May 31 but has only nine strikeouts in three subsequent starts.

Koehler is also in a bit of a rut, logging a 1-2 mark over his last five starts and allowing a total of 22 runs in that stretch. Koehler will be making his third start of the season against the Mets, tossing eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball on May 7 after giving up four runs in five frames 10 days earlier. He has to be wary of Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, who is 4-for-11 with a homer against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee has hit safely in 14 of 15 games.

2. Mets 3B David Wright owns a five-game hitting streak and four-game RBI streak.

3. Marlins CF Jake Marisnick is 6-for-19 with four stolen bases since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Mets 4