Preview: Mets at Marlins

Juan Lagares has been sizzling at the plate since Aug. 22 while David Wright has mauled the Miami Marlins throughout the season. The visiting New York Mets hope both trends continue when they play the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday. Lagares recorded a career-high four hits, scored three times, drove in a pair of runs and stole two bases as New York slugged its way to an 8-6 triumph on Tuesday.

While Lagares is batting a blistering .381 with 10 RBIs and nine runs scored over the last 1 1/2 weeks, Wright added three hits on Tuesday to improve to .431 with 16 RBIs in 15 games versus the Marlins this season. Miami does have a red-hot player of its own in Giancarlo Stanton, who has gone deep in both contests of the series. Stanton leads the National League in homers (35), RBIs (101) and slugging percentage (.561) for the Marlins, who reside 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the race for the second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-6, 2.94 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.79)

DeGrom recorded his sixth win in seven decisions after allowing one run on four hits in seven innings en route to a 4-1 triumph over Philadelphia on Friday. The 26-year-old has defeated Miami twice in as many starts during his rookie season, holding the club to just one run while striking out 15 in 14 frames. DeGrom has permitted just seven homers in 113 1/3 innings this season and could be bolstering his resume for NL Rookie of the Year honors.

Koehler has settled for a pair of no-decisions in his last two trips to the mound despite yielding a total of five runs and 12 hits in 13 innings. The 28-year-old New York native has pitched well against the Mets but owns a 1-3 career mark even though he’s limited the club to a .191 batting average. Koehler is 0-2 with a pair of no-decisions in four starts versus New York this season, allowing three runs and two hits in 6 1/3 frames but not factoring in the result in the last meeting on July 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich collected three hits on Tuesday and is 13-for-37 with seven runs scored in his last nine games.

2. New York LHP Josh Edgin and RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka received cortisone shots on their ailing pitching elbows on Tuesday. Both are in line to return against Cincinnati this weekend.

3. The Marlins elected to keep C J.T. Realmuto with Double-A Jacksonville as the Suns prepare for a postseason run as opposed to call up their seventh-rated prospect to the big-league roster.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Mets 2