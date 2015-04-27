Preview: Mets at Marlins

After being brought back down to the ground by their crosstown rivals over the weekend, the New York Mets look to continue beating up on divisional opponents when they visit the Miami Marlins for the opener of a three-game series on Monday. New York matched a franchise record by registering 11 consecutive victories - all against fellow National League East clubs - before dropping two of three at Yankee Stadium, including a 6-4 setback on Sunday.

The winning streak included four triumphs over Miami during a 10-0 homestand. Miami fell to Philadelphia immediately after being swept in the four-game set by the Mets but has been unstoppable since, outscoring its opponents 32-6 while posting five consecutive victories. The Marlins yielded two runs in two victories over the Phillies before limiting Washington to four during a three-game sweep that concluded with Sunday’s 6-2 win. Giancarlo Stanton went 5-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs over the final two games of the series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-1, 5.60 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (1-1, 3.63)

Gee is coming off his best performance of the season, a seven-inning outing against Atlanta in which he allowed two runs and eight hits. The Texas native, who turns 29 on Tuesday, was unable to make it through six frames in either of his first two starts. Gee gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings versus Miami on April 16 but is 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA in seven career outings against the Marlins.

Cosart recorded his first victory of the campaign on Wednesday, a triumph at Philadelphia in which he surrendered just one run and four hits in six innings. The 24-year-old squared off against Gee earlier this month but settled for a no-decision after yielding five runs over 5 1/3 frames. It was the second career start versus the Mets by Cosart, who allowed two runs over six innings in a no-decision at New York on Sept. 15 of last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 4-5 on the road this season.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon raised his season average to .390 on Sunday by going 4-for-5. He finished 8-for-13 in the three-game series versus the Nationals.

3. New York 3B David Wright (strained hamstring) will begin participating in baseball activities Monday and hopes to return to the lineup on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Mets 3