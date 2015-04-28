Preview: Mets at Marlins

After putting an end to the Miami Marlins’ winning streak in stunning fashion in the series opener, the visiting New York Mets look to remain unbeaten against their National League East rivals this season when they continue their three-game set on Tuesday. A scoreless duel between Dillon Gee and Jarred Cosart on Monday ended in the bottom of the eighth inning as Martin Prado delivered Miami’s third straight two-out single to plate the first run of the night.

It wouldn’t be the last, however, as David Murphy belted a one-out, three-run homer off Steve Cishek in the ninth, and Jeurys Familia worked a perfect bottom half as New York improved to 5-0 in the season series. Carlos Torres picked up the win after needing just one pitch to retire the only batter he faced as the Mets posted their 13th victory in 15 games. Dee Gordon continued his torrid pace for the Marlins, collecting two of his team’s six hits after going 8-for-13 during a weekend sweep of Washington. Miami had won five in a row prior to Monday’s crushing loss, outscoring its opponents 32-6 in the process.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets Montero (0-1, 4.15 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (1-0, 3.55)

Montero will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first start of the season. The 24-year-old Dominican made four relief appearances for New York earlier this month, going 0-1 while allowing three runs - two earned - and four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Montero posted a 1-3 record and 4.06 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) last campaign - his first in the major leagues.

Phelps will be making his third start after beginning the season with a pair of relief appearances. The 28-year-old St. Louis native was superb at Philadelphia on Thursday, scattering three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings for his first victory of the year. Phelps has made two career starts against New York, going 0-1 while allowing five earned runs in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 0-for-3 in the opener just hours after being named the NL Player of the Week. He received the honor after going 12-for-24 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in six games.

2. New York registered more hits in the ninth inning (three) on Monday than in the previous eight frames combined (two).

3. Miami designated C Jarrod Saltalamacchia for assignment after the veteran recorded just two hits in 29 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 4