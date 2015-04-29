Preview: Mets at Marlins

The New York Mets hope to avoid a second straight series loss when they visit the Miami Marlins for the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday. New York had its franchise record-tying 11-game winning streak halted by its crosstown rival on Friday and went on to drop two of three at Yankee Stadium before Daniel Murphy’s three-run homer in the ninth inning on Monday gave it a 3-1 series-opening victory.

The Mets received another big late hit Tuesday as Juan Lagares delivered a three-run double in the seventh to forge a tie, but reliever Carlos Torres - Monday’s winner - yielded a run in the eighth and the club went on to drop a 4-3 decision. The loss was the first in six games against Miami this season for New York, which fell to 5-6 on the road. Michael Morse delivered the tiebreaking hit for the Marlins, who posted their sixth victory in seven contests. Dee Gordon collected two of Miami’s six hits for the second consecutive night following an 8-for-13 performance during a three-game sweep of Washington last weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (4-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Mat Latos (0-3, 7.31)

Colon’s superb start to the season continued Thursday as he improved to 4-0 by allowing three runs over six innings in a triumph over Atlanta. The 41-year-old Dominican has displayed pinpoint control thus far, issuing just one walk while recording 23 strikeouts in 26 frames. Colon has fared well against Miami in his career, going 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in six starts.

Latos has deserved a better fate over the first four starts of his initial campaign with Miami, as he has allowed two earned runs in three straight outings after being tagged for seven while retiring only two batters in his season debut. The 27-year-old Virginia native suffered the loss in two of those contests before settling for a no-decision in a 6 1/3-inning performance against Washington. Latos has posted an impressive 2.63 ERA in nine career starts against New York but owns just a 2-4 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lagares has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 contests.

2. New York optioned INF Danny Muno to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to make room for RHP Rafael Montero, who allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

3. Murphy, who went 3-for-4 on Tuesday, is 6-for-17 (.353) lifetime against Latos.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 2