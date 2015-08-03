Preview: Mets at Marlins

Lucas Duda looked like he might be in danger of losing some playing time late in July before putting together the best power surge of his career for the New York Mets. Duda attempts to add to his total of nine homers in eight contests when the red-hot Mets visit the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Duda homered in a 5-2 victory over Washington on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and move New York into a virtual tie with the Nationals for the lead in the National League East. Three additions to the lineup have helped the Mets win six of their last eight ,and leadoff batter Curtis Granderson is 9-for-28 with three blasts in the last seven contests. New York sends veteran Bartolo Colon to the mound against Tom Koehler, who has allowed 12 runs in 6 2/3 innings versus the Mets this season. The Marlins ended a four-game slide with Adeiny Hechavarria’s walk-off homer Sunday against San Diego.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (9-10, 4.96 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-7, 3.38)

Colon extended his winless streak to seven starts last time out when he was pounded for six runs and 10 hits in just 2 1/3 innings against San Diego. The 42-year-old has limited opponents to two or fewer earned runs three times during that stretch, though, and is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA in three starts versus Miami this season. Ichiro Suzuki is 28-for-96 with three homers against Colon, who has walked just 14 in 119 2/3 frames.

Koehler lost for the third time in his last four decisions Wednesday when he allowed five runs over six innings against Washington. The 29-year-old Bronx, N.Y., native has been much better at home (2.32 ERA) than on the road (4.31) and completed at least six frames in nine consecutive starts. Ruben Tejada is 7-for-20 with four doubles and seven RBIs versus Koehler, who is 1-4 with a 3.95 ERA in his career against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 2B Dee Gordon, who was rested Sunday, is 18-for-41 with four RBIs in 10 games against the Mets in 2015.

2. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes is 1-for-7 with a run scored in his first two games after being acquired from Detroit.

3. The Mets are last in the majors with 373 runs and the Marlins are just ahead of them with 375.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 4