Preview: Mets at Marlins

The New York Mets are back in first place and receiving early dividends from newly acquired slugger Yoenis Cespedes. The surging Mets seek their fifth consecutive win when they continue a three-game series on Tuesday against the host Miami Marlins.

Behind three doubles and four RBIs from Cespedes and a solid eight-inning effort from Bartolo Colon, New York rolled to a 12-1 win in the series opener, moving one game up on Washington in the National League East. The Mets had resided in second place from June 20 through Sunday, when they tied the Nationals, but their current 7-2 run has dramatically altered the outlook for Terry Collins’ team. They have not won five in a row since their 11-game run in April that initially vaulted the club into first place. The Marlins have lost eight of 10 and are averaging 2.7 runs since the All-Star break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (5-9, 3.63 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (1-2, 5.12)

Niese has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last six starts, including a no-decision against San Diego on Thursday. He limited the Padres to one run on six hits in six innings while striking out six, his highest total since June 17. The 28-year-old was reached for five runs (four earned) in four innings of a loss to Miami on May 30 and owns a 4.38 ERA in 17 career starts against the Marlins.

Hand made three starts earlier this season but has appeared out of the bullpen in his last 10 appearances. He was lit up for six runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his last start June 8 at Toronto and is 5-19 with a 4.69 ERA in his career as a starter. The former second-round pick faced the Mets three times in as many days back in April, giving up two runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York starters have allowed two runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

2. Marlins CF Christian Yelich had three hits Monday and is batting .314 at home, compared to .229 on the road.

3. Mets RF Curtis Granderson went 3-for-5 on Monday and has reached safely in 18 straight games.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 3