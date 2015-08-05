Preview: Mets at Marlins

The first-place New York Mets seek their sixth straight victory when they finish a three-game series in Miami on Wednesday. Every starter had a hit and Jonathon Niese was sharp through seven innings as the Mets picked up a 5-1 win Tuesday, improving to 8-4 against the Marlins and maintaining a one-game lead over Washington in the National League East.

While New York has scored 17 runs through the first two games of the series, it has been riding its dominant pitching staff of late. Niese was the ninth Mets starter in the last 10 games to allow two earned runs or fewer, and the bullpen has thrown 11 1/3 scoreless innings during the winning streak. Matt Harvey will attempt to keep that run going as he gets the start against punchless Miami, which has been held to one run or fewer five times during a 2-10 swoon. New York is 1-5 in Harvey’s six career starts against Miami, as the star right-hander has a 4.14 ERA in those meetings, his highest against a division opponent.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (9-7, 2.91 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (4-7, 3.93)

Harvey allowed a run in 7 2/3 innings - his longest start since May 29 - in a no-decision against Washington on Friday. It was his fourth straight start of at least seven frames and left him with a 1.86 ERA over his last eight outings. The 26-year-old has allowed eight runs in 14 innings over two starts against Miami this season.

Phelps is 0-3 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts since returning to the rotation last month after a brief spell in the bullpen. He has three no-decisions with a 2.70 ERA against the Mets in 2015 and has a 3.40 mark in 10 games (seven starts) at home. Mets infielder Daniel Murphy is 4-for-9 with a double against Phelps while newcomer Yoenis Cespedes is hitless in seven at-bats versus the 28-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Curtis Granderson has reached safely in 19 straight games while batting .316 with 14 runs and 12 RBIs.

2. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon is batting .463 during a 10-game hitting streak against the Mets.

3. New York acquired LHP Eric O‘Flaherty from Oakland on Tuesday for a player to be named later.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 2