Preview: Mets at Marlins

A series of injuries have hampered the New York Mets from finding any semblance of consistency at the plate. After mustering just nine runs en route to losing four of their last five, the injury-riddled Mets look to get it together on Friday when they begin a 10-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series versus the Miami Marlins.

“I don’t think there’s any question that’s a big part of it,” manager Terry Collins told the New York Post of the team’s injuries, which include Travis d‘Arnaud (right rotator cuff), Lucas Duda (back) and David Wright (herniated disk in neck). “But in baseball, you’ve got to pick each other up. You’ve got to have somebody step up - and somebody else hasn‘t.” Miami has stepped it up of late, winning the final three contests of a four-game series versus Pittsburgh to move within one game of the second-place Mets in the National League East. Christian Yelich had an RBI double to plate the winning run in a 4-3 victory in 12 innings on Thursday and went 5-for-12 with two runs scored as Miami took two of three from New York on April 11-13.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (5-2, 1.84 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-5, 4.50)

Syndergaard is making his first start since Saturday, when he exited in the third inning after throwing behind Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Chase Utley. The 23-year-old struck out two in one inning of relief three nights later and will look to reel in the Marlins for the second time this season. Syndergaard struck out a campaign-best 12 and allowed one run in seven innings of a no-decision versus Miami on April 12.

Koehler posted his first win since April 26 on Sunday as he overcame a five-walk performance for the fourth straight outing to pitch seven innings in a 7-3 triumph over Atlanta. The 29-year-old Bronx native has struggled against New York, recording a 2-5 mark with a 4.14 ERA - although he emerged victorious in his last encounter despite allowing four walks in six innings. While free passes have been an issue, home runs have not for Koehler, who has only been taken deep on three occasions in 10 starts (54 innings) as opposed to 22 times in 32 appearances (187 1/3 innings) last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 2B Derek Dietrich sat out Thursday’s tilt with a left wrist injury.

2. New York 2B Neil Walker has hit safely in four straight games and 10 of his last 11.

3. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 1-for-6 with three strikeouts since returning from a seven-game absence due to soreness in his right side.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Marlins 1