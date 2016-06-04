Preview: Mets at Marlins

New York Mets manager Terry Collins came up aces after electing to shuffle the cards within his lineup in a bid to generate some offense. The new deal paid immediate dividends for the Mets, who look to ride the momentum of a trio of homers in the opener when they play the second contest of the three-game series versus the host Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Asdrubal Cabrera, who was moved into injured David Wright's No. 2 slot in the order, homered and Nos. 7-8 batters James Loney and Rene Rivera belted two-run shots in New York's 6-2 triumph on Friday. The uprising was a welcome change for the Mets, who posted just nine runs during their previous five games (1-4). Miami's offense continues to struggle as it has mustered just 12 runs in its last five contests (3-2). Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is mired in a woeful 4-for-38 stretch in his last 11 games, but is 5-for-11 with a pair of homers in his career versus Saturday starter Bartolo Colon.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-3, 4.50)

Colon turned in his second straight strong outing on Sunday, following up his one-run, five-hit performance in a win over Washington by surrendering just two runs in six innings of a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 43-year-old Dominican has kept the ball in the park in each of his last three outings and allowed just six homers in 61 innings this season. Colon owns a strong 7-4 career mark versus Miami with a 2.92 ERA, but did not pitch in the teams' initial series in April.

Nicolino fell to 0-3 in his last five starts after allowing three runs on six hits in five innings of a 10-0 setback to Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old kept the ball in the park after serving up three homers in his previous two outings and has only issued one walk over the last three contests. Nicolino overcame a pair of homers to pitch six innings in his lone career start versus the Mets last year, drawing a no-decision for his efforts.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RHP Zack Wheeler is expected to throw 30 pitches on Saturday as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 8-for-17 with three RBIs and two runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Mets LF Michael Conforto, who fell to fifth in the batting order, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the opener to drop to 1-for-26 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Marlins 3