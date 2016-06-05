Preview: Mets at Marlins

Jose Fernandez looks to extend his winning streak to eight straight starts on Sunday afternoon as the host Miami Marlins attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game series versus the New York Mets. The Marlins' ace has a rail-thin 1.60 ERA in his last seven outings, with his 6-0 mark in May matching a franchise record for wins in a month.

Fernandez tossed five innings in a no-decision versus the National League East rival on April 12, but Miami pulled out a 2-1 triumph to clinch a series victory at Citi Field. New York dropped four of five heading into its 10-game road trip, but the change of scenery has served the club well as James Loney (5-for-9, home run, three RBIs) and Wilmer Flores (5-for-7, three runs scored) continued their respective strong series. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton can't buy a break of late, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the set as part of a woeful 4-for-42 stretch with 25 strikeouts in his last 12 games. The 26-year-old powerhouse likely isn't licking his chops to face Sunday starter Matt Harvey, against whom he is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts in his career.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-7, 5.37 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (8-2, 2.53)

With poor performances providing plenty of fodder for the tabloids, Harvey rediscovered his form on Monday as the 27-year-old scattered two hits and struck out six in seven innings of a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Harvey located a bit of extra zip on his fastball versus the White Sox after getting blitzed for 19 runs on 27 hits in his previous three starts (13 1/3 innings). Marcell Ozuna is mired in a 1-for-18 stretch in his last six games, but is 4-for-12 in his career versus Harvey.

Fernandez has been particularly stingy in his last five outings, yielding just three earned runs on 21 hits while striking out 49 batters in 34 innings. The 23-year-old Cuban has been fanning foes in impressive fashion, striking out 11 or more in three of his last five starts. Fernandez owns a 1-0 career mark with a 1.67 ERA in five starts versus the Mets, limiting the opposition to a .163 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Neil Walker has hit safely in six straight games and 12 of his last 13 contests.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 10-for-21 with four RBIs and two runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is considered day-to-day after sitting out Saturday's tilt with a sore hip.

PREDICTION: Marlins 2, Mets 1