Preview: Mets at Marlins

The New York Mets find themselves in unfamiliar water as they are looking up at the Miami Marlins in both the National League East standings and the race for the second wild-card spot. The reigning NL champions, who trail the Marlins by 1 1/2 games, can do a little something about that as they open a three-game series in Miami on Friday.

"They're playing very, very well," Mets manager Terry Collins said of the Marlins, who have won eight of their last 10 to move within 4 1/2 games of first-place Washington. "We've got to go win two. We've got to make up some ground. There's no doubt it's going to be a big weekend for us." Wilmer Flores went deep for the second straight game on Wednesday and the seventh time this month in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. While New York won two of three in Miami during the division rivals' last encounter from June 3-5, the Marlins have come on with a vengeance entering their 10-game homestand. Christian Yelich homered in Thursday's 9-3 victory at Philadelphia to extend his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is 13-for-35 with eight RBIs and six runs scored.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-6, 4.21) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (6-5, 3.61)

Verrett showed promise in his last outing as he attempts to fill the shoes of the injured Matt Harvey, allowing two runs in six innings of a no-decision versus the Phillies. The 26-year-old hasn't notched a victory since April but has kept the Marlins off the scoreboard in each of his two encounters this season. Verrett scattered three hits over six innings against Miami on April 13 and tossed two more scoreless frames in a relief appearance on July 4.

Conley matched a season high with nine strikeouts in his last outing on Sunday but walked away without a decision after permitting three runs in 5 1/3 innings at St. Louis. The 26-year-old will vie for his third straight win overall and first versus the Mets, against whom he scattered four hits and struck out nine over six scoreless frames on April 13. Conley has yielded just one run and registered 17 strikeouts versus two walks in three career meetings with New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki (2,996) continues his quest for 3,000 major-league hits versus New York, against which he is batting .277 in 39 career games.

2. Mets RHP Zack Wheeler, who is attempting to return from Tommy John surgery, is expected to throw a bullpen session in front of team coaches on Friday.

3. Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich, who recorded three hits on Thursday, has five in as many games against New York this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Marlins 2