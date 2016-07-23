Preview: Mets at Marlins

Jose Fernandez's performance at home has kept the inhabitants of South Florida in a frenzy ever since the 23-year-old Cuban came on the scene. Fresh off matching a personal best with 14 strikeouts in his last outing, Fernandez looks to improve upon his impressive 25-1 career home record on Saturday as his Miami Marlins attempt to even their three-game series against the visiting New York Mets.

Fourteen strikeouts are nothing new this season for Fernandez, who also fanned that many while scattering four hits over seven innings in a 1-0 win against the Mets on June 5. Former Marlin Jose Reyes was a month away from beginning his second tour of duty with New York at that time and has yet to face Fernandez in his career. The veteran speedster made his mark in Friday's 5-3 win, however, with an RBI single among his three hits. Miami's Christian Yelich went deep for the second straight contest to extend his hitting streak to nine games and is batting .318 versus Saturday starter Jacob deGrom.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-4, 2.38 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (11-4, 2.53)

DeGrom recorded his first career complete game in scintillating fashion on Sunday as he allowed just one hit and struck out seven in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. The 28-year-old has won each of his last three starts, including a strong outing versus Miami on July 6 as he limited the club to just two runs in seven innings of a 4-2 victory. DeGrom improved to 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in eight career encounters versus the Marlins.

Like deGrom, Fernandez also had his way with the Phillies on Monday before exiting after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision. The right-hander has routinely flustered the Mets in his career, posting a 2-0 mark with a 1.32 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while limiting the club to a paltry .162 batting average. James Loney provided insurance on Friday with a two-run homer to extend his hitting streak to six games and is 3-for-7 in his career versus Fernandez.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera has hit safely in seven straight games and 12 of 14 in July.

2. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki struck out on three pitches in his lone at-bat on Friday to remain four hits shy of 3,000 for his major-league career.

3. Mets 2B Neil Walker is mired in a 2-for-32 stretch in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Marlins 1